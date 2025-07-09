The date when new 2026 series of Married at First Sight UK will begin filming announced
We know that filming for the upcoming series the hit E4 dating show is well underway, and has been for weeks, and the show will air in the coming weeks.
It’s also no secret that the show is filmed around a year in advance - so although viewers may be eagerly awaiting to find out more about the brides and grooms who walked down the aisle this year, the bosses are already thinking about who will wed a stranger next year.
The date that the next series will be filmed has been revealed in the show’s application form, it states: "It looks like you're ready to skip the small talk and walk straight down the aisle - and you've come to the right place! You may just be one short application form away from making dating apps, being ghosted and dating fatigue a thing of the past! MAFS UK isn't just a TV show - it could be your shot at finding your forever person!"
The closing date for applications is then given, which then also reveals when filming for the next series will begin. "Applicants must be aged 18+. The team will get back to you if they would like to proceed with your application. Closing date for applications is 28th Feb '26," the form states.
The show really is for everyone. The small print reads: “CPL are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic background, religion and/or belief."
So, if you’re single and fancy giving the daring dating experiment a go, fill in the application form now. The rest of the application form asks you to explain more about you, and also the qualities you’d like in a partner - as you would expect. Then, in just a few months, you could be preparing to get married.
While you wait to see if you’ve been accepted into the process, you can look forward to watching this year’s couples get hitched. No official start date for the 2025 series has been revealed yet, but judging by previous patterns it’s likely MAFS UK series 10 will air in mid-September.
