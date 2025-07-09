Married at First Sight UK series 10 is yet to air, but the producers are already planning for series 11.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s also no secret that the show is filmed around a year in advance - so although viewers may be eagerly awaiting to find out more about the brides and grooms who walked down the aisle this year, the bosses are already thinking about who will wed a stranger next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The date that the next series will be filmed has been revealed in the show’s application form, it states: "It looks like you're ready to skip the small talk and walk straight down the aisle - and you've come to the right place! You may just be one short application form away from making dating apps, being ghosted and dating fatigue a thing of the past! MAFS UK isn't just a TV show - it could be your shot at finding your forever person!"

The closing date for applications is then given, which then also reveals when filming for the next series will begin. "Applicants must be aged 18+. The team will get back to you if they would like to proceed with your application. Closing date for applications is 28th Feb '26," the form states.

Bosses are already planning for Married at First Sight UK series 11. Photo by MAFS. | MAFS

The show really is for everyone. The small print reads: “CPL are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic background, religion and/or belief."

So, if you’re single and fancy giving the daring dating experiment a go, fill in the application form now. The rest of the application form asks you to explain more about you, and also the qualities you’d like in a partner - as you would expect. Then, in just a few months, you could be preparing to get married.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While you wait to see if you’ve been accepted into the process, you can look forward to watching this year’s couples get hitched. No official start date for the 2025 series has been revealed yet, but judging by previous patterns it’s likely MAFS UK series 10 will air in mid-September.