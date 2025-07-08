Filming is underway for the next season of Married at First Sight, but the show is said to be in crisis - and judging by the scandals that have come about from the last series I can’t say I’m shocked.

I love Married at First Sight. For me, it’s compulsory viewing, and I eagerly look forward to the release of a new Australian version and UK version every year. Each version airs over two months so for around four months of the year in total, every Monday to Friday you will find me glued to E4 to watch all the drama that unfolds as singles agree to marry strangers in the hope of finding a lasting relationship.

But, recently it seems the drama may have gone a bit too far. MAFS Australia season 12 star Ryan Donnelly recently turned up at court with a bodyguard to discuss a Apprehended Violence Order he had filed against his estranged on-screen wife Jacqui Burfoot after the pair’s relationship went (extremely) sour during and post-show. She also has a restraining order against him.

The pairings from the most recent series of MAFS UK haven’t done much better either. Nathan Campbell accused his former TV wife Lacey Martin of asking him to fake their romance so they could get more publicity and media opportunities, even though their relationship came to an end in the real world after they left series 9 together.

Fans watched this play out in a special multi-series reunion episode aired in February. Lacey denied the claims made by her ex. She had previously claimed that he had blocked her shortly after they left the show. They had both alleged they were heartbroken by their split in separate media interviews, but we’ll never know who’s telling the truth.

For a show that’s supposed to be all about falling in love, there is actually a lot of animosity between the participants when things don’t work out. There’s also been some brutal final vow ceremonies in the show’s 10 year history, where bruised lovers have not held back on their feelings of disdain for their match as they choose to walk away from them for good at the end of the experiment, plus several cheating scandals.

So, is it any wonder that the show is now said to be in crisis, with participants for the next season choosing to drop out? It saddens me to say this as a huge fan of the show, but no it really isn’t. Sources have told Daily Mail Australia that although filming for season 13 of the Australian version is now underway the cast actually isn’t complete as there have been last-minute dropouts. Plus, some of the singles who were originally lined up have been let go due to a strict new vetting process.

The unnamed insider told the publication: “There's been some great talent who were deep in the process, but they suddenly got cold feet. Others made it right to the final stages, only to be cut after background checks flagged issues. There's a mad scramble happening in real time to find replacements.”

Last week, EndemolShine Australia put out a new casting call urging singles to apply for the show, which will be filmed throughout July to November, and then air in the first few months of 2026.

The insider added that while Nine is determined to deliver addictive and jaw-dropping television, they also want to ensure there’s no more negative controversies. “Network execs have enforced tough new vetting rules. No criminal records. No previous court appearances. If there's even a whiff of controversy in someone's past, they're out,” they said.

“They're still scrambling for both brides and grooms,' a well-placed source said. 'There's definitely panic behind the scenes. The pressure is on to get it right. They're not playing it safe in terms of personalities – they still want big characters and explosive storylines. But they can't afford another scandal like last time. So they're walking a tightrope,” they added.

The comments could have been made in light of the fact that several previous MAFS contestants have been found to have been arrested prior to their reality show appearance, and issues have also been raised multiple times about some of their actions towards their partners - both in and outside of the process. For example, MAFS UK 2024 groom Alex Henry was accused of domestic abuse when his involvement in the show was announced, and then fans also raised huge concerns over the behaviour of MAFS Aus 2024 grooms Adrian Araouzou and Paul Antonine.

Police were called to the MAFS Aus apartments after Antonine punched a hole in a door following a row with his TV bride Carina Mirabile. Araouzou was also accused by fans of displaying controlling behaviour towards his bride Awhina Rutene. During a commitment ceremony, where all the couples take it in turns to speak to the experts about their relationship, Araouzou repeatedly told his wife what to say prior to their turn on the couch. Then, once in front of the experts, he cut her off as she tried to speak.

A lot has changed since the show was first launched in 2014, that’s for sure. Back then, it was a wholesome show that was filmed in a more fly-on-the-wall documentary style - and couples actually did get legally married. But, it’s not just the lack of legality that has changed now. There also often seems to be a lack of decent participants.

It’s no surprise that, given all the scandals and negative press which have surrounded the show, and particularly in the last year, that would-be brides and grooms are dropping out. The sentiment goes that love is a risk worth taking, but I don’t blame people for thinking that actually it’s not when their reputation would be tarnished. I’ve already written about why I once applied to be on a dating show but wouldn’t do so now because I think reality TV has gone way too far.

The next season of MAFS Aus happens to be season 13. I’m not usually too superstitious, but it seems this number could actually be unlucky for the producers. We’ll have to wait and find out exactly what happens, and who is in the full cast. Until then, there’s also the milestone series 10 of the UK version which is already currently being filmed and will air later this year.

I will still watch both the next seasons of MAFS Aus and MAFS UK, but if the scandals continue even I admit the show may lose its attraction - and I may then end up turning off.