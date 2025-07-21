Harry Jowsey has already tried to find love on Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, but now he’s looking to find a wife on his own brand new Netflix show.

The 28-year-old rose to fame worldwide in the debut series of Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020. He formed a relationship with fellow TV personality Francesca Farago, aged 31, and the two did continue to date once they had left the show, and the pair even became engaged - but the romance was not meant to be and they split up a few months later.

But now Harry is truly ready to settle down and is hoping for an engagement that will end in a marriage. So, he’s once again turned to Netflix for help and will be looking for his future wife on a brand new show called Let’s Marry Harry.

In the show, Harry will date a number of potential matches in hopes of finding the one - but instead of having to compete for the affections of women who catch his eye - which he experienced on Too Hot to Handle and later, in 2024, when he took part in another Netflix fan-favourite dating show Perfect Match - this time it’ll be women who have to compete for his attention.

Harry told Tudum: “Having a show of my own is incredible, but also having my family at Netflix stop at no end to help me find the love of my life is the most amazing feeling.”

For those who’d like a chance to date Harry, applications are now open. But, the question is, will Harry actually get married on the show? Plus, when will the show air and how can you apply to be on it?

Reality TV star Harry Jowsey, who took part in Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle’ and 'Perfect Match', now has his own Netflix show where he will be looking for a wife; Let’s Marry Harry. | Netflix

How can you apply to be on Let’s Marry Harry?

You can apply to be on Let’s Marry Harry online now. The online application process reads that “successful single women” are being sought for a new “life-changing” TV series. “If you believe you are the love of Harry’s life and are ready for life-long commitment we want to meet you,” it continues.

You can apply to be on the show now, using the Let’s Marry Harry online application form.

Be prepared to answer all the usual questions about yourself and your dating life; your name, age, location, why you’re single and details about your last series relationship and why it ended. But, there’s also some more interesting questions. For example, one asks how you handle conflict with other women - and that suggests that there could be a fight for Harry’s time.

When will Let’s Marry Harry air on Netflix?

The show is set to air on Netflix some time in 2026 - but there is no confirmed launch date yet. According to the application form, “filming is tentatively planned for mid October to November 2025”. The exact filming location has not been announced, but it will be somewhere in the United States.

Will Harry Jowsey actually get married on Let’s Marry Harry?

This is the main question on everyone’s lips. Harry actually could get married on the show. The application form reads: “If all goes well, a wedding may take place at the end of the show.” Potential participants are then asked if they are “ready to take this leap of faith”.

So, wedding bells could be about to chime for one of Netflix’s most famous bachelors.