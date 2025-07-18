ITV has stepped up its mental health support for Love Island contestant in recent years after a series of high-profile deaths and incidents.

The mental health of contestants on reality shows, particularly Love Island, has been raised as an issue in recent years following a string of high profile incidents. Love Island series two contestant Sophie Gradon took her own life in 2018, while series three contestant Mike Thalassitis, who had been dubbed “Muggy Mike” by the public, also committed suicide two years after appearing on the show. In addition to this, former Love Island host Caroline Flack took her own life in 2020.

Former islanders have spoken out about the mental impact and toll they experienced after leaving the controlled environment of the villa to be greeted with tabloid attention and fame upon returning to the UK. There were also incidents of death threats and vile hate being sent to the social media profiles of contestants while they were inside the villa, with family members often running their social media accounts during their time on the show.

It comes as series 12 islander Harrison Solomon reportedly quit the show after being involved in one of the most dramatic storylines of the series, with a source telling The Sun that he walked away after he “worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team”.

ITV has updated its duty of care protocols in recent years amid controversy over the mental toll appearing on the show has on contestants.

What are ITV’s duty of care procedures for Love Island contestants?

ITV confirmed in 2023 that new welfare procedures were being introduced to help assist islander both with their stay in the villa and their experience upon returning to the UK. According to ITV, this included:

Comprehensive psychological support

Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity

Training for all Islanders on financial management

Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show

A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show

Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show

Before even heading into the villa, islanders undergo a mental health evaluation which will deem if they are suited to take part in the show. These assessments include reports from an independent doctor, psychological consultant, and reports sourced directly from each contestant’s GP to highlight any relevant medical history.

Prospective contestant are briefed on all potential implications, both good and bad, of appearing on the show, and are instructed to consider and even discuss these with trusted friends and family before making a final decision.

During their time in the villa, the islanders are supported by a Senior Team who are trained in mental health first aid. A welfare team are also available to speak to the islanders at any time they may have a concern or issue. The dedicated welfare team are also available to the contestant once they leave the show.

After leaving the Love Island villa, contestants are given “bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.” They are also offered eight weeks of therapy sessions once they return home to the UK.

What are the rules around Love Island social media accounts?

In 2023, ITV took the decision to ban friends and family from posting on the social media account of islanders during their time on the show. Previously, a trusted family member or friend would manage the accounts of those taking part, sometimes live-posting along with the show or encouraging viewers to take part in votes.

However, after various incidents that saw accounts overrun with trolls sending cruel messages and even death threats, ITV took the decision to introduce a social media pause for contestants during their time on the show.

The social media ban was briefly lifted for the first series of Love Island All Stars, but remains in place on the main show. Series 5 Islander Amy Hart previously revealed the toll that online hate had on her friends and family who were managing her accounts.

She said: “I didn’t really take into account when I went into the villa that although my best friend was really excited to run my social media account, it was me that signed up to do the show, not my family and not my friends.

“But it was them that had to read the death threats and it was them that had to read the horrible messages. Whereas when I came out, I came out to a great reaction because of the way that I left, and they were the ones who had a hard time when I was in there.”