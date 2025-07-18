A Love Island star has reportedly quit the show after being involved in one of series 12’s most dramatic love triangles.

Harrison is said to have left the Love Island villa on Thursday night (July 17) after a week of being at the centre of drama within the ITV reality dating show. The 22-year-old was involved in a controversial love triangle between American bombshell Toni and Casa flame Lauren, which blew up after the recoupling ceremony earlier this week.

The Sun reports that after tears were shed over the drama, the footballer has decided to walk from the show. A source told the newspaper: "It's been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit.

"Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him. He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now."

The under-fire islander bore the brunt of frustrated viewers, who branded his recent behaviour in the villa “disgusting”. NationalWorld has contacted ITV for confirmation on reports that Harrison has quit the Love Island villa.

Harrison Solomon has reportedly quit the Love Island villa after being involved in one of the season's most dramatic storylines. | ITV

What happened between Harrison, Toni and Lauren?

Harrison and Toni were coupled up from his entry into the villa on day 8. However their relationship was tested after Harrison displayed a wandering eye for Helena.

Despite his flirting, both him and Toni stayed coupled up going into Casa Amor week. During the drama-filled excursion to Casa Amor, Harrison sparked up a connection with Casa bombshell Lauren. He eventually brought her back to the villa, with Toni also choosing to recouple with Cach after she said she was certain that Harrison would betray her.

What happened over the next few days was a back and forth between Harrison and Toni, with the footballer consistently flirting and the American waitress continuing to brush off his attempt to woo her again.

However, controversy was sparked when Harrison continued to flirt with Lauren and even slept with the 26-year-old twice in the villa, without telling her about his attempts at getting back with Toni. Toni cracked under her attraction for Harrison after he pulled her for a chat on the terrace and asked her to recouple with him that same night, just hours after he slept with Lauren. A heartbroken Lauren was left in tears after the recoupling, with Harrison also in tears as the pair spoke about the situation.

Love Island viewers have branded Harrison's behaviour "disgusting" after he slept with Casa Amor partner Lauren just hours before recoupling with ex Toni. | ITV

Harrison later admitted to Toni that he slept with Lauren just before begging her to recouple, with Toni branding him an “evil man”. While Toni and Lauren both appeared to be done with Harrison after that episode, he had seemingly charmed the pair into flirting yet again, as seen on last night’s episode (July 17).

Viewers took to social media to share their shock and disappointment with Harrison’s behaviour. One viewer said: “Harrison doing this to Lauren is actually really disgusting to be honest.”

Another added: “I am SO tired of harrison walking over Toni & Lauren, flip flopping back and forth as if they’re just something for him to drop and pick up when he can be bothered. They are REAL girls, real women.”

Women’s Aid issued a statement calling out Love Island and other reality TV shows platforming “unhealthy patterns of behaviour”. Speaking to The Tab, Jessye Werner, communications manager at Women’s Aid, said: “In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships.

New bombshell Harrison took single girls Toni and Malisha out on a date - with only one set to return to the villa with him. | ITV

“As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them. Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs.

“Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”