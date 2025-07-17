Love Island fans have been shocked by some of the behaviour on this series of the show, with Harrison most recently astonishing viewers with his “disgusting” antics.

The 22-year-old footballer has been at the centre of drama on the ITV dating show over the past two weeks. He caused waves after bringing Casa Amor bombshell Lauren back to the main villa, with his then-partner Toni also choosing to recouple with bombshell Cach.

Harrison has left viewers less than impressed with his wandering eye, which already caused issues between him and Toni before Casa Amor when his attention turned briefly to Helena. After returning with Lauren as his new partner, he continued to flirt with a stoic Toni and hinting that he wasn’t quite ready to move on from her.

However, the islander has been branded “sickening” and “disgusting” after he slept with Lauren twice, while continuing to flirt with Toni behind her back and omit the fact that he had asked Toni to choose him at the last recoupling.

The bombshell confession was revealed to Toni during last night’s episode, with the American waitress calling her partner “evil”. She later spoke directly to lauren about the situation, telling her: “I feel so awful.

“I didn’t know. I didn’t know until this morning... and now it’s, like, really off-putting to me. How could he do that to somebody?”

Charity Women’s Aid has issued a statement surrounding the controversy on Love Island this year. Speaking to The Tab, Jessye Werner, communications manager at Women’s Aid, said: “In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships.

“As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them. Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs.

“Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”

Viewers have been left stunned by Harrison’s behaviour. One said on social media: “Harrison is genuinely one of the most sickening men ever to be on love island.. all he has done is make Toni AND Lauren feel crazy, and he fully enjoys watching them mentally struggle.. sick sick man.”

Another added: “Harrison doing this to Lauren is actually really disgusting to be honest.”

ITV has implemented various mental health support initiatives, including providing on-hand support for contestants during their time in the villa. Prospective islanders are also given “video training and guidance across a range of topics to include mutually respectful behaviour in relationships, behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour and language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions before they meet their fellow Islanders”.

Toni appears to have cut it off with Harrison after learning of his bedroom antics with Lauren. It comes after her mum, Leslie, took to social media to say that she was “devastated” by her daughter’s decision to go back to Harrison despite his treatment of her.

Leslie said: “I feel like I just watched my daughter walk out onto the train tracks and there is a bullet train coming for her, and I can't scream to her, I can't grab her from the tracks.”

She added: “I am devastated by this decision that she has made. I'm devastated that Cach was so hurt in this and that she blew her chance with a really good guy, who would have treated her with respect.”

Love Island continues at 9pm Sunday-Friday on ITV2 and ITVX.