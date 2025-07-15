Love Island contestant Lucy Quinn may have been hoping to make it far with partner Tommy in the famous villa, but a leaked voice note may have just put a spanner in the works.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpudlian beauty Lucy joined the villa in Casa Amor and was the source of major drama when good-guy Tommy decided to recouple and bring her back into the villa with him. His decision saw his then-partner Emily, who had chosen to remain loyal, dumped from the island.

Despite their dramatic start, the pair have grown even closer in the main villa since returning from Casa and the public began to take a liking to them. However, this was all cut short when a bombshell voice note was leaked online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The voice note, which was allegedly created by Lucy after she got the call from producers to join the show and sent to friends, seemingly details a very intricate game plan to get to the final.

But what did the voice note day, and what has the reaction been? Here’s everything you need to know.about the situation.

A leaked voice note in which Lucy allegedly lays out her Love Island game plan has put a spanner in the works for her and partner Tommy. | ITV

What did Lucy’s alleged voice note say?

In the voice note, which is reported to have been sent by Lucy to friends, the 21-year-old makeup artist is seemingly heard to be laying out her game plan, including targeting Tommy to couple up with because she “would get all the way to the end”.

The person heard in the voice note says: "I've got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday. So they said to me on Sunday they'll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I'm f****** going on one of those days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So they were like, get your stuff packed basically. I was like, 'I'm already packed love'. They asked me for my top three boys. And told them, I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."

They added: "Because everyone loves him. I don't know if you've been watching it but that Megan's being sent home and I'm f****** made up. And she's being sent home because of the way she's treated Tommy. And do you know what, I'm made up that I've been watching it because I know how to act."

"Because she's being a f***** little slapper in there. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be like a nice girl and just f****** stick with Tommy.”

Tommy and Lucy sparked a romance in Casa Amor, with Tommy bringing her back to the main villa. | ITV

What has been the reaction to Lucy’s alleged voice note?

The voice note clip was shared across social media, with viewers quickly turning on the Scouse beauty as a result. Tommy & Lucy had been bookies’ favourite to win the competition, but the latest episode of the show saw the couple place near the bottom of the public vote for most compatible couples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some viewers noticed Lucy’s shocked and stunned expression when the couple were revealed to be in the bottom. One fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “The look in Lucy’s eyes when she realises her plan of winning with Tommy ain’t happening.”

Another added: “Lucy looks fuming that her plan to stick with Tommy didn’t work.”

ITV

Lucy & Tommy now risk being dumped, with Shakira and Ty, who topped the public vote, set to chose in tonight’s episode (July 15) which of the three lowest-ranked couples are to be dumped from the island.

The amount of attention the voice note was getting on social media led to it also being discussed on the Love Island companion show Aftersun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panelist and former island Amy Hart said during Sunday’s Aftersun episode: "There is a voice note that is on all of the socials, apparently from Lucy before she went in, where she says that her plan is to go in, get Tommy, stick with Tommy and make it to the end and that’s all she’s got to do is be a nice girl and she’ll get to the end.

"I mean, a lot of the comments on social media have been quite supportive of her saying, ‘Do you think that any of those Islanders haven’t had those conversations with their friends?' It’s a gameshow at the end of the day."

Host Maya Jama added that while islanders might say similar things in private, they don’t have “sneaky friends” who are willing to out them to the public.

Amy added: “Exactly. Careful who you send your voice notes to. She needs to learn about one-time voice notes, I think is the lesson here. But also as well, she’s a Casa Amor Bombshell. She has to have a target going in, and Tommy was the easiest target."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was reiterated on the show that the voice note has not been verified to definitely be Lucy. Sam Thompson said: “If that is her, that’s so rogue.” Maya added: “Yeah, we have no actual factual proof, but that’s what the streets are saying."

Love Island continues at 9pm, Sunday to Fridays on ITV2 and ITVX.