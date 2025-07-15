Love Island has taken over the television schedules and social media of fans for the past few weeks - and the end is on the horizon...

Fans of the ITV reality dating show have been treated to weeks of drama, infighting and heads turning. From shocking dumpings, to partner swapping, to sneaky Hideaway escapes, series 12 has seen fans provided with no shortage of entertainment.

But while viewers have been raving over the current series of the show, all good things must come to an end - and the end is in sight for Love Island series 12. The islanders will soon be departing from the Majorcan villa and the soon-to-be chosen winners will be joined by their fellow contestants back in Blighty.

But when will the series end? Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island finale.

When is the Love Island final?

ITV has not yet confirmed when the Love Island final will be taking place. However, we can speculate that the final will likely take place at some point around Monday, August 4.

This is because the series is normally around eight weeks long. Series 12 premiered on Monday, June 9 and August 4 is exactly eight weeks from this date.

The final has also always been held on a Monday night, making Monday, August 4 even more likely to be the finale date. As previously mentioned, ITV has yet to officially confirm the finale date - we’ll bring you the latest update as soon as Love Island bosses break their silence on the finale date.

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2025?

Love Island 2025 is arguably one of the most open seasons that fans of the show have ever seen. Very few of the couples have been together since day one, the only surviving couple being Meg & Dejon. However, even they have not been short on drama to give their relationship a wobble. Others have flip-flopped from one partner to another, with Casa Amor and Movie Night causing huge rifts in some couplings.

At the time of writing, Tommy & Lucy are currently favourites to win the series, according to betting company William Hill. However, this could all be turned upside down after they landed themselves in the bottom three of the ‘most compatible’ public vote in a recent episode.

The current William Hill odds are:

Lucy Quinn & Tommy Bradley – 5/2

Helena Ford & Harry Cooksley – 4/1

Shakira Khan & Ty Isherwood – 4/1

Megan Moore & Dejon Noel Williams – 9/2

Shakira Khan & Conor Phillips – 7/1

Antonia Laites & Harrison Solomon – 8/1

Yasmin Pettet & James Rhodes – 9/1

Emma Munro & Harry Cooksley – 16/1

Antonia Laites & Cach Mercer – 20/1

Emma Munro & Conor Phillips – 25/1

Billykiss Azeez & Boris Vidovic – 28/1

Lauren Wood & Harrison Solomon – 50/1

Love Island continues at 9pm, Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX.