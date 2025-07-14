Love Island Spoiler: Shakira and Conor at Hideaway, reactions from fans, which couple will be dumped tonight?
When Shakira returned from Casa Amour with Ty by her side, it would seem that things at long last were going to be smooth sailing for her after previously coupling up with Harry and of course Ben. However in Love Island’s show last night, a conversation between Conor and Shakira suggested that there was something more than a platonic connection between the couple.
In the latest sneak peek shared on Love Island’s Instagram, it would seem that Shakira and Conor have decided that they don’t want to be ‘just friends.’ After describing their relationship as ‘forbidden’fruit,’ the pair are seen heading to the hideaway, in the view of their fellow Islanders including Ty.
Ty is heard saying “That’s no good,” and also said: “Obviously you go in there for a reason.”The caption for the Love Island sneak peak post reads: “Your votes are in and the results shake the Villa with a brutal dumping 😱 Plus, the Hideaway gets another set of surprising new visitors… 😏.”
It would seem that the potential new romance between Shakira and Conor has resulted in a mixed reaction from fans. One wrote: “Oh Shakira, you were a fab until you pulled the hideaway move!!! At least give Ty the heads up first. You can’t go around slating others and then do the same thing!!!! True colours always shine through. Ty, you deserve better!!!”
Another fan wrote: “Shakira slagging all the others doing the hideaway stunt she’s doing it 😂😂.” Although some fans were negative towards Shakira and Conor heading to the hideaway, some were more positive.
One fan said: “Shakira needs some fun & excitement in her life so explore if you need to babe x,” whilst another fan wrote: “Guys does no one remember Conor standing up for shakira in the beginning? Kissing her in every challenge? Shakira saying Conor’s kissed surprised her the first time they kissed??? Or am I just hallucinating these things? They make sense guys.”
Who will be dumped tonight?
Fans are also commenting on who they want to be dumped tonight. The public have been voting for their favourite couple and the couple with the least votes will be dumped. One fan wrote: “PRAYING TONI, SHAKIRA, YASMINE AND BILLYKISS ARE SAFE,” whilst another said: “I hope it’s Meg and D I had enough of them.”
