The full line-up for this year’s Love Island has been announced - one week ahead of the 2025 launch date.

The group of singles who are currently packing and preparing to head off to the Love Island villa this year has been revealed, and as we previously told you it includes a beauty influencer who escaped death.

As always, the singles will be guided by Maya Jama. Love Island bosses will officially confirm who the OG contestants will be tomorrow (Tuesday June 3), and the series will then finally begin next Monday (June 9).

But, The Sun has revealed the list a day early. Keep reading to find out who’s hoping for a summer of love on what will be the show’s milestone 10th anniversary year . . .

Sophie Lee

Fire-breather and beauty influencer Sophie, aged 29, almost died in a freak accident while performing on stage.

The dancer and model, from Manchester, was left with horror burns when an air conditioning unit blew flames back in her face. She recovered and has written a book about her experience and has also worked with The Katie Piper Foundation to help fellow burns victims

A source told The Sun: “Sophie is a gorgeous girl and a powerhouse of a woman who has overcome everything life has thrown at her.

“Just like Tasha Ghouri’s amazing time in the villa where she raised awareness for the hearing impaired, Love Island bosses are thrilled to give Sophie the same platform to discuss her accident and how she’s become comfortable in her skin since."

Harry Cooksley

Footballer Harry, aged 29, is known for his goal celebrations with his team Farnham Town. The midfielder has the nickname The Surrey Zidane.

A source told The Sun: “Harry’s got the full package - a great, athletic bod and great chat. Love Island’s ladies love a footballer and The Surrey Zidane will be sure to impress as he plays away. Execs are finalising who will be in the OG line-up and who will be a bombshell.”

Shakira Khan

Not much is known about Shakira at this point, other than that she’s 22-years-old and her Instagram page is full of her travel and bikini photos.

A source said to The Sun: “Shakira is jaw-droppingly gorgeous and will land a place in Love Island’s history books as a real beauty."

Tommy Bradley

Tommy has documented his preparation for the ITV2 dating show on Instagram by posting numerous videos of his gym sessions. He was helped by his brother Jamie Bradley, who is a boxer.

“Tommy seems to tick all the Love Island boxes as the cheeky chappy of this summer’s series," a source told The Sun. “But he’s also packed on serious muscle over the last year ready for telly’s famous villa and is no longer just a personality hire."

Megan Forte Clarke

Megan trained at The Brighton Academy of performing arts and musical theatre, and has more than 20,000 followers on TikTok.

The budding reality star, who is from Ireland, is already friends with Love Island alumni Harriett Blackmore.

Maya Jama in the teaser for Love Island series 12 | ITV

Dejon Noel-Williams

Dejon is personal trainer and semi-professional footballer from London. Thanks to his career, and the fact he’s already worked with big sportswear brands, he already has more than 11,000 Instagram followers. In 2021, he also represented the Grenada national football team.

Alima Gagio

Alima is Scottish and has a BA Hons degree in International Business. Her Instagram feed is mainly full of photos of her holidays and the meals and drinks she has enjoyed with friends in some of London’s top restaurants and bars.

Blu Chegini

Blu is based in London and currently works as a construction project manager. But, he also spends lots of time in Marbella. He graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2023 with a Bsc Hons in Construction Project Management.

Helena Ford

Influencer and cabin crew member Helena, from London, is already friends with Love Island alumni Zara McDermott, so she’s likely already got a few tips.

Thanks to her job, she has visited many luxurious spots around the world, including Dubai, Miami, Cape Town and Lake Como in Italy - and she posts photos of herself in these places on her Instagram page.

Helena also has a TikTok account where she posts 'come with me' videos as she jets off around the world.

Ben Holbrough

Model Ben also enjoys going to the gym and playing football, as well as taking selfies which he posts on his Instagram page.

He already has a connection to the reality TV world, as he is followed on Instagram by Married At First Sight star Lacey Martin.

Kyle Ashman

Very little is known about Kyle as his Instagram page is private and his bio only carries two emojis; one shows a man lifting up a barbell and the second is linked to faith.

The second emoji suggests he is a devout Muslim and will join the likes of Islanders including Nas Majeed who have practised the faith in the villa.

The bombshells

It was last week that personal trainer and fitness influencer Aaron Buckett had been lined-up to appear on the show, and now The Sun has revealed that he will enter the process a little later as one of the show’s classic bombshell new arrivals.

At the same time as Aaron, make-up artist Lucy Quinn was revealed as a latecomer.

They’ll be joined at a later stage by beauty salon owner Rose Selway, who counts previous Islanders Lucinda Strafford and Jessy Potts as her clients.

An ITV spokesman said: “As always there is a lot of speculation around the Love Island line up - we will be announcing the Love Island 2025 cast in due course.”