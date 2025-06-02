Rumours are circulating on TikTok that Katie Price and Peter Andre’s daughter Princess could be joining a reality show.

Only a few days ago Princess Andre, 17, the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre split from her boyfriend after two years of dating. A source told The Sun that "She always kept the romance out the public eye and it will be the same with her split.

"They just grew apart - they were each other's first love so it has been tough but there are no hard feelings.

"He's still on good terms with both Katie and Peter.

"Princess is really concentrating on her career right now and there's no place for a man."

Since Princess Andre split from her boyfriend, there have been rumours on TikTok that Princess Andre could be set to join Love Island 2025. One fan took to TikTok and said: "Guys, has anyone seen that Princess Andre is apparently going into Love Island.” She goes on to say that “She is partly famous but not a lot of people know about her life.”

Is Princess Andre joining Love Island 2025, how old do you have to be to go on the show? Junior Andre, Peter Andre and Princess Andre attend the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Global Premiere in Leicester Square on May 15, 2025 in London. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In reaction to the idea of Princess Andre going into the villa, one fan wrote: “She’s just turned 17 no way! She’s still a baby,” whilst another TikTok user said: "Can't imagine her dad would let her, she’s only just turned 17 and I think she seems pretty sensible, I don’t feel like it’s her vibe.”

In her latest TikTok video, Princess Andre showed her fans how she styles her curly hair. In reaction to this video, one fan wrote: “Are you going on Love Island?” In response to this question, another fan wrote, “I hope not, she’s literally a child,” followed by a crying face emoji.

How old is Princess Andre?

Princess Andre is 17 years old but turns 18 on June 29.

How old do you have to be to go on Love Island?

To go on Love Island UK, applicants have to be 18 years of age or over.

When does Love Island UK start?

Love Island 2025 starts on Monday June 9 at 9pm.

Could Princess Andre go on Love Island?

Princess Andre would not be able to join Love Island 2025 initially as she is only 17 years of age, but she could technically join later as a bombshell as she turns 18 on June 29. However, there is no indication to suggest that she will appear on the show.

Has Peter Andre banned Princess Andre from Love Island?

When asked by GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway if his daughter Princess Andre was joining Love Island, Peter Andre said it was out of the question, but as to the question of whether he has banned her, he said “No.”

Peter Andre also said: "I think, look, I say things in jest a lot of the time. I said my daughter was going to be a nun for years and I was secretly joking.

"What I said to them was, ‘If you had a choice I’d rather you present Love Island.’

“I’ve always said that to them. Try to be a presenter. Look at yourself in that way.

"If they go on it I’ll just leave the country!"

Does Katie Price want Princess Andre to join Love Island?

Katie Price spoke about Princess Andre and Love Island on the latest episode of her podcast The Katie Price Show and said: “I keep saying to Princess, ‘why don’t you do Love Island?”

However she went on to say that Princess Andre replied: “‘No… because otherwise I’ll be known as a Love Islander’. Katie Price then said, “No you won’t, everyone knows you anyway.”