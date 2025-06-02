Love Island star Georgia Steel was a guest at Dani Dyer's wedding to West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dani Dyer looked chic in a Suzanne Neville wedding dress when she married West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen in a Bridgerton themed ceremony at the five-star Langley Hotel in Buckinghamshire. Amongst the guests who attended included TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou who shared photos on the dance floor with Dani Dyer who changed into a mini lace dress for the reception.

Following her big day, Dani Dyer shared a video of her wedding on Instagram and wrote: “The best day of my entire life and a day that I will want to re live forever,” followed by a white heart.

Dani has been inundated with messages of congratulations. This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes wrote: “Congratulations beautiful whilst her dad Danny Dyer wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Dani’s friend and fellow Love Island star Georgia Steel also said: “The most magical day,” followed by two white hearts.

Before attending the wedding of Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen, Georgia Steel took to her tiktok to show off her white /cream/even pale yellow dress which she wore with matching Louboutin heels. For the TikTok, Georgia shared the caption: Wedding season 💛.”

Her choice of outfit has received a mixed reaction. Whilst some asked questions such as “Obsessed where is this dress from??? others thought the dress looked yellow and one wrote: “Firstly its yellow.”

However, it would seem the majority were not in favour of her dress and one wrote: “Is she the bride, followed by two crying face emojis and another wrote: “Why would you wear a dress that’s too close to white to a wedding?”

One fan said: “So easy to tell who in the comments has been a bride and hasn’t. No bride is accepting that as a guest dress, whilst another said: “100% the type of girl to wear white to a wedding!!!”

Although the dress does look at first glance white or cream, Georgia Steel did add a yellow heart 💛after her caption “Wedding season,” which would seem to indicate that the dress is indeed a very pale yellow, or buttermilk which is the colour of the season.

However, whether it is buttermilk or not, I don’t think it makes that much difference. I am a former Editor of Cosmopolitan Bride and worked in the bridal industry for many years and I firmly believe that if a guest thinks her outfit might be seen as inappropriate in terms of a colour or style when it comes to a wedding, she should think twice before wearing it.

If they are not sure whether their choice of outfit is appropriate or not, they should either think about how would they feel if a guest turned up for their big day in it and secondly, if they are not sure, they should ask for a second opinion, and not necessarily from a guest of a similar age.

I know some say that almost anything goes now when it comes to what is acceptable to wear to a wedding, but I don’t necessarily agree with this. A wedding guest has to of course follow a dress code, so if there is a lounge suit dress code or a black tie one, or even wear only pink, then it is important to adhere to what the couple want.

I also think a wedding is a very different occasion to a party, if a bride is choosing to wear a traditional bridal gown, then why would you want to turn up in an outfit that might possibly offend her in terms of style and colour even if it is a very pale yellow?

I also think a wedding guest outfit should not be too revealing or too short, call me old fashioned if you want, but I don’t think a wedding is the time or the place to be showing lots of flesh. In fact I personally would love to see the death of the ‘naked dress’ that many A-list stars like to wear for red carpet events.

There is no indication to suggest that Dani Dyer was the slightest bit bothered by Georgia Steel’s outfit but that is not the point. The bride rightly should be the centre of attention and guests should be in the background, rather than trying to take centre stage.

For those of you who are attending a wedding as a guest this summer, I would advise you to seek out two or three opinions before deciding on your outfit as it is better to feel comfortable and not stand out for all the wrong reasons at the nuptials.