As the 10th anniversary of Love Island rolls around, it’s time to take a look a some of the show’s biggest stars who went on to amass millions after the show.

The hit ITV2 reality dating show will celebrate ten years on air with a special one-off retrospective look at the show’s impact and most iconic moments in Love Island: A Decade of Love. The show will air at 9pm on Sunday, June 1 on ITV2.

It comes ahead of series 12 of the show, which launched on ITV2 on Monday, June 9. While we await casting announcement for the newest series, we take a look back ar some of the most successful stars yo come from the show.

Here are some of the biggest earners who launched their career on Love Island:

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague is one of the most successful Love Island contestant to have launched their career on the show. | Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Molly-Mae has built one of the biggest post-Love Island empires after starring in the show’s fifth season. The 26-year-old placed runner-up alongside partner Tommy Fury.

The pair continued dating outside the villa and went on to welcome daughter Bambi before Tommy popped the question in July 2024. They shocked fans with their sudden split in August 2024, although the couple have since reconciled.

Molly-Mae was already a YouTuber and former beauty queen when she entered the villa in 2019. After leaving the show, she signed a £500,000 deal with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, as well as launching her own range of tanning products, hair styling products and later her own clothing brand called ‘Maebe’. She also launched a documentary series with Amazon Prime Video.

Molly-Mae’s net worth is reportedly £6m and she can earn up to £20,000 per social media post, according to the Daily Mail .

Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae’s other half, Tommy, has also seen his career blow up following his stint inside the Love Island villa. The boxer, who is brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, has continued to star in high-profile fights that has seen him net millions at a time.

This includes bouts with YouTuber KSI and Jake Paul. He is believed to have made just under £5m for the KSI fight, whileSports Zion reports that Fury would have walked away with a pay packet of more than £3m for his fight with Paul.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Tommy is worth around $4m.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su was a fan-favourite Love Island contestant who eventually went on to win the eighth series of the show alongside ex-partner Davide Sanclimenti in 2022.

Since appearing on the show, she has been no stranger to reality TV. Ekin-Su has appeared in shows such as Dancing On Ice, The Traitors US, Celebrity Big Brother and returned to Love Island for the second All Stars edition earlier this year.

Ekin-Su also bagged herself some high-profile brand deals post-Love Island, including fashion brand Oh Polly and makeup company BPerfect Cosmetics.

According to The Mirror , Ekin-Su is now worth around £1.6m.

Olivia and Alex Bowen

Olivia and Alex Bowen aren’t just a financial success story to come from Love Island, but are also one of the couples who tied the knot after meeting on the show. The couple met during the 2016 series and got engaged one year later - they got married in 2018 and share one child together.

As for their business ventures, the couple are reportedly worth a huge £4m. Their wealth was built due to brand sponsorships that are routinely shared on both of their social media accounts, as well as Olivia and Alex striking exclusive deals to share their wedding photographs with celebrity magazines.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer entered the Love Island villa in 2018 and eventually won the series with ex-partner Jack Fincham. With famous acting dad Danny Dyer, Dani was already used to a comfortable life, but her post-villa moves have made it even more comfortable.

Dani, who is currently engaged to West Ham player Jarrod Bowen, is reportedly worth £5.8m. Her bank account has swelled after her Love Island success, with major brand deals including those with InTheStyle, Vaseline and Cadbury’s. She also appeared with her famous dad on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2024.

Wes Nelson

Wes Nelson appeared on Love Island in 2018 and has remained no stranger to reality TV since leaving the famous villa. The 27-year-old has gone on to appear in shows such as Dancing On Ice, Celebrity X Factor, and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He has also launched a music career, with his highest charting single See Nobody reaching number three in the UK in 2020. The star is now reportedly worth £2.1m.

Speaking about his wealth, Wes previously told The Sun: "I was a millionaire by the age of 21. And that’s not being a show-off or anything, but it's wise investments and understanding this life doesn’t last forever. I have a passive income and generational wealth, so my children, whenever they come about, they’re not going to have to work again. I don’t have to work again."

Indiyah Polack & Dami Hope

This couple, who have been together since meeting on season eight of Love Island, have gone from strength-to-strength not only in their relationship, but also in their finances. While Dami has continued to rake it in on social media, Indiyah has made the jump to presenting.

She has picked up roles fronting the official Love Island companion podcast, as well as undertaking guest radio spots on Capital XTRA Breakfast show.

Indiyah and Dami have amassed a combined wealth of £1.3million, according to reports.

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes became a fan favourite in series three of Live Island due to his bromance with fellow contestant Kem Cetinay. Since leaving the show, Chris has gone on to bag major sponsorship deals with brand such as McDonalds and Topman.

He has also been no stranger to other reality shows, including a stint in the most recent series of Celebrity Big Brother, which he was reportedly paid £45,000. The horse racing enthusiast also picked up a role presenting ITV Racing’s coverage of major events such as Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National.

He has reportedly built a fortune of £1.5m post-Love Island.

Maura Higgins

Irish icon Maura Higgins immediately became a Love Island fan favourite with her witty quips and no-nonsense attitude in the show’s fifth series. Coming out of the villa, Maura transitioned into presenting herself, fronting Ireland’s version of make-up competition show Glow Up and even the USA edition of Love Island as social media presenter and main host on the spin-off show Aftersun.

She has also worked with brands such as Ann Summers and Mars The Label. Her net worth is reportedly £3.2m.