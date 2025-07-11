Love Island viewers were left shocked last night (July 10) after a mass dumping took place at the famous villa.

There was a mass cull after the results of Casa Amor week were revealed, with some islanders choosing to find love elsewhere outside of their original couples.

The move left some unlucky islanders single and facing the chop, while some Casa Amor bombshells were left unpicked, despite getting close to a few of the contestants during the last few days.

But who left the villa last night? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who was dumped last night on Love Island?

Six islanders were given the chop during last night’s episode. These included four Casa Amor contestants, as well as two main villa islanders.

The Casa Amor contestants who were not chosen and were therefore dumped from the island were: Martin, Chris, Rheo, and Yaz.

Emily was among the islanders left single after Casa Amor | ITV

As for the main villa islanders, Giorgio was left single after Billykiss chose to couple up with new boy Boris. Tommy also shocked Emily and left her single after walking back into the villa with new girl Lucy on his arm.

As a result, Martin, Chris, Rheo, Yaz, Giorgio, and Emily were all dumped from the Love Island villa.

The remaining couples in the villa are:

Andrada & Ben

Billykiss & Boris

Cach & Toni

Conor & Emma

Dejon & Meg

Harrison & Lauren

Harry & Helena

Yasmin & Jamie

Lucy & Tommy

Shakira & Ty

When is Movie Night?

Just when you thought that there was enough drama for one week, Love Island producers have decided to mix it up.

The islanders will likely be hoping to be getting on with getting to know their new partners, or maybe even repairing their existing partnerships after news of their Casa Amor exploits were spilled last night. What won’t help the situation is Movie Night, which will hit our screen on friday evening (July 11).

Alongside Casa Amor, Love Island Movie Night is one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the season, with every secret conversation and behind-the-back sneakiness laid bare for the entire villa to see on the big screen.

The huge event was teased at the end of last night’s episode. One fan took to social media to say: “I swear the British public will be raging if movie night comes on at the END of tomorrow’s episode and we have to wait until Sunday… PRODUCERS DO NOT LET US DOWN.”

Another said: “Producers adding movie night immediately [after Casa] to finish this villa.”

Meanwhile, another excited viewer added: “Movie night can’t come faster I need several people in this villa to be badly humbled.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.