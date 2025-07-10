There were major changes in the Love Island villa as the islanders were reunited post-Casa Amor.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arguably the biggest week on the Love Island calendar drew to a close on last night’s episode (July 9), as the boys returned from Casa Amor. after a few days of getting to know the new girls and boys, our main villa islander has a big decision to make - whether to stick with their partner or twist with a new beau.

Here’s everything you need to know about what went down.

Who recoupled during Casa Amor?

There was a lot of shuffling around in the Love Island villa last night, as the boys returned from Casa Amor. Only two couples both chose to stick with their original pairing - Meg and Dejon, and Harry and Helena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The islanders recoupled post-Casa Amor on Love Island last night. | ITV

As for the rest of the islanders, there were plenty of heads turned during Casa week it seems with eight contestants choosing to recouple with their Casa flame. While most couples both chose to recouple, there were two unfortunate islanders left single at the end of the ceremony.

As Billykiss chose to recouple with Boris, Giorgio was left single. Tommy shocked Emily when he returned from Casa Amor coupled up with Lucy.

The couples as they now stand are:

Meg & Dejon (stick)

Harry & Helena (stick)

Ben & Andrada (recoupled)

Billykiss & Boris (recoupled)

Toni & Cach (recoupled)

Conor & Emma (recoupled)

Harrison & Lauren (recoupled)

Yasmin & Jamie (recoupled)

Tommy & Lucy (recoupled)

Shakira & Ty (recoupled)

Emily was left shocked after partner Tommy returned from Casa Amor in a new couple | ITV

Was anyone dumped from the Love Island villa last night?

Giorgio and Emily were left single after the Casa Amor recoupling alongside Casa contestants Yaz, Rheo, Martin and Chris. However, viewers didn’t actually see the stars leave the villa during last night’s shocking recoupling.

The episode ended on a huge cliffhanger as Emily reacted to Tommy walking through the doors with Lucy. Some fans think that Love Island bosses are just prolonging the inevitable, amid reports that six islanders were dumped during the Casa fallout. If we count the Casa islanders who were not chosen alongside the now-single Emily and Tommy, we do get six islanders. But could a shock be on the cards?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Host Maya Jama previously promised twists and turns for series 12, so could last night’s cliffhanger be a sign that Emily and Giorgio have the chance to stay?

To find out, tune into Love Island tonight at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.