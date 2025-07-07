As Love Island prepares for the fiery Casa Amor twist tonight, Tommy Bradley and Emily Moran have been named as the leading contenders to win the series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest odds by William Hill, Tommy heads the male betting odds at 6/5, with Conor Philips and Dejon Noel Williams trailing at 4/1. Emily is the front-runner for the female title at 9/4, her price tumbling from 10/1 following her recent coupling with Tommy. Hot on her heels are Shakira Khan and Megan Moore, both at 4/1.

A William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Love Island has been unsurprisingly dramatic with plenty of twists of turns so far this series, but Tommy has been a constant frontrunner in our market to be the top male, with his recent coupling up with Emily seeing her price cut dramatically into 9/4 favourite to be the top female.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phelps added: “Tommy opened in the betting as market leader and has since seen his price cut every week, now sitting as the clear favourite at 6/5 to win this summer’s series, with Conor and Dejon (both 4/1) seemingly his main dangers.”

However, the spokesperson cautioned that tonight’s Casa Amor events — launching Sunday, July 6 — could significantly shift the dynamics: “Nothing is set in stone, however, with Casa Amor expected to cause a dramatic shakeup as the biggest test for the couples so far.”

Tommy Bradley heads the male betting odds at 6/5 | ITV

Since its debut in 2017, Casa Amor has become the defining twist in Love Island, where six new bombshells join the opposing villa to test loyalties and stir drama. This weekend’s instalment sees the girls return to the main villa, followed by the arrival of six new heartthrobs — Boris, Cach, Chris, Jamie, Martin, and Ty.

Tensions are already rising, with verbal spats among the original cast. In one exchange, Shakira admonished Meg to “grow up” after a sharp retort. The dual villas will soon battle in a head-to-head challenge called Raunchy Races, with the winning team earning a celebratory party.

Emily Moran is the front-runner for the female title at 9/4 | ITV

William Hill Love Island 2025 betting odds:

Top Male

Tommy Bradley – 6/5

Conor Philips – 4/1

Dejon Noel Williams – 4/1

Harry Cooksley – 13/2

Giorgio Russo – 12/1

Others – 14/1 or longer

Top Female

Emily Moran – 9/4

Shakira Khan – 4/1

Megan Moore – 4/1

Emma Munro – 7/1

Lucy Quinn – 8/1

Rheo Parnell – 9/1

Yasmin Pettet – 10/1

Others – 12/1 or longer

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm