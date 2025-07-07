Love Island star Leah Taylor pays tribute to her 'first love' 10 years after he died in a motorbike accident
Fans of the hit ITV 2 dating show will remember Leah Taylor as a bombshell who entered the villa in 2023, but now the reality star has opened up for the first time about a tragedy she went through in her teens.
In an emotional social media video uploaded recently to her Instagram page, Leah has told her fans that 10 years ago she lost her “first love” in a fatal motorbike accident when they were just 19-years-old.
Elliott Xavier Campion, who was a dancer, died in the crash in 2015. Candidly writing about the loss of her love, now 29-year-old Leah said: "I went to put some flowers down [for the 10 year anniversary] and it made me realise that I feel completely different to how I did at the time."
She went on: "I remember feeling like I was never going to be able to feel happy again or find love again. I felt so cold and empty. Now, 10 years on, it's so nice to be able to go to his grave, put flowers down, and be able to feel happy about the time I got to experience with him as my first love.”
Talking more about Elliot, who was a breakdancer who had worked with Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson, Leah continued: "It was such a great first love. I remember when it happened, I was so young at the time. I felt like I had nowhere to turn to. It was a hard thing to cope with at the time. I'm so proud of how far I've come."
In her tribute to her "first love" Elliott, she added: "You overlooked my every flaw, mistake and imperfection cause you always made me feel like to you I was just perfection. Heartbreakingly, she concluded her statement: "I want you back ell, you made me feel like no one ever could."
Elliott's last Instagram post came weeks before he died in the crash, which happened on Saturday July 4 20215. The post was a tribute to Leah. Alongside a picture of Leah, he wrote: "The prettiest girl I know and she's mine! Missing you so much, cant wait to join you in LA! Until then, the gym is my bestfriend."
Following his death, Leah commented on the post, writing: "How someone could love me so much I will never ever understand."
Leah was in Los Angeles when the accident happened. Elliott, who ran a weekly dance club and classes for school kids in Manchester, was in the UK. He had shared a picture of his motorbike on Instagram just weeks before his crash, writing in the caption: "There's nothing quite like it."
Leah coupled up with Montel McKenzie when she entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell two years ago. She then made it through Casa Amor but was dumped shortly afterwards following a public vote.
