It’s the week that all Love Island fans have been waiting for, with Casa Amor finally here.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary Love Island twist is back once again to test our remaining islanders. Casa Amor has become a fan-favourite ever since it was introduced in 2017’s season three and has been a mainstay on the show ever since.

Birthing some of the most dramatic and iconic moments the show has ever produced, fans have been begging for Casa Amor this year to shake up the villa. Casa finally kicks off on Sunday night (July 6), with the final moments of Friday’s episode showing the girls greeting the islanders from the villa balcony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet the girls hoping to turn heads and break up some couples in this year’s Casa Amor.

Who are the girls in Casa Amor this year?

Emma Munro

Emma Munro joins Love Island 2025 for Casa Amor. | ITV

Emma is sure to be at the centre of drama when she enters the Love island villa for Casa Amor. We’ve already seen Harry proclaim that his ex-girlfriend is among the new bombshells joining for Casa Amor, and that mystery woman is in fact Emma.

The 30-year-old hydrogeologist from Norwich was in a long-term relationship with the semi-pro footballer. Before walking into the villa, Emma said: “Harry and I had been together for four years but unfortunately we broke up because he was misbehaving.”

Eagle-eyed fans may have even noticed an ‘E’ initial tattoo on Harry wrist - and yes, this tattoo is dedicated to ex-girlfriend Emma. While Emma could throw a spanner in the works for Harry and Helena, she has her eyes set elsewhere, with the beauty revealing that she wants to get to know Conor, Harrison and Ben.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I have my top picks in my head but I’m open minded and open to meeting them all.”

Rheo Parnell

Rheo Parnell joins Love island 2025 for Casa Amor. | ITV

26-year-old Rheo is a ring girl hailing from Nuneaton. This multi-talented girl is also a musician and founder of beauty brand Drip Beauty UK, according to The Sun.

Rheo is expecting big things from Casa Amor, saying: “The way the Villa is at the minute, I can imagine heads are going to roll.”

“They’re not going to turn, they’re going to snap. They’re not married are they? Let’s be real, so there’s space for people to take what they want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for who has caught her eye so far, she said: “I’ve got my eye on Harrison. He’s cheeky and has a bit about him. I’ve noticed that he likes a bit of role play, which is interesting. He keeps getting people to get up and act stuff out which is so jokes. I like his imagination.”

The 26-year-old is hoping that her “resting bitch face” doesn't get her into too much trouble in the villa, saying: “I always get told ‘I hated you before I knew you.’ Everybody tells me I have a resting bitch face. I can’t help it, it must just be how my face is. I do like proving people wrong, so…”

Lucy Quinn

Lucy Quinn joins Love Island 2025 for Casa Amor. | ITV

Lucy is a 21-year-old makeup artist from Liverpool, who we previously reported was rumoured to be joining Love Island this year. The influencer is hoping to catch the eye of “lovely lad” Tommy when she joins Casa Amor this year.

She said: “I have my eye on one boy, Tommy. I think he’s just a lovely lad and he’s got good morals. I’ve been watching at home with my mum and dad. My dad said ‘I think you should pick him.’ So I want to listen to my dad on that one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy also has a famous link to The X Factor, with her uncle Ray Quinn having placed runner-up in 2006 behind Leona Lewis.

Speaking about her thoughts on the villa so far, Lucy has said: “I feel like Meg, Helena and Emily are lovely girls, they’re more like me. I feel like Shakira has been getting too involved in people’s business and I feel like Harry loves a bit of everyone, doesn’t he?”

Lauren Wood

Lauren Wood joins Love Island 2025 for Casa Amor. | ITV

Lauren is a 26-year-old dog walker from York who says she will bring “a lot of energy to Casa Amor”. She said: “I’m just a bubbly person. I’m fun to be around and don’t take myself too seriously. Every boy I’ve ever met has said ‘you’re not what I thought’ in a good way. I’ve been told I’ve got good energy.”

It seems that all the girls will be fighting over Harrison at Casa Amor this year, with Lauren, who is reportedly pals with Love Island alum Chris Hughes, also keen to get to know the footballer. She said: “Harrison is a pretty boy, I like a pretty boy. He’s a bit cheeky and has a nice personality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dejon has also caught her eye but has a feeling he’s “untrustworthy”, saying: “I think he thinks that no one can hear him when he goes on these dates, when actually he says different things to Meg, so I’d be very wary of him though he’s beautiful to look at.”

Yazmin Broom

Yaz Broom joins Love Island 2025 for Casa Amor. | ITV

Yaz is a 26-year-old DJ from Manchester who is searching for love in Casa Amor and isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers to do so. Describing herself as a “lovergirl”, Yaz said: “I do fall fast in a relationship, I can be a bit delusional. When I fall for someone, I forget everything else. My whole life goes on hold for the person I’m in love with.”

Yaz ia another Casa girl with her eye on Harrison, who she would love to share a beach date with.

This musician first found fame as part of girl group Four of Diamonds in 2016 and now works as a DJ. She has recently played Parklife Festival in Manchester and shares snapshots of her DJ events and parties with followers on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I think I’ll be a fun and geeky Islander but I don’t think it’ll be expected. People always tell me they never thought I’d be like that but then I open my mouth.”

Andrada Pop

Andrada Pop joins Love Island 2025 for Casa Amor. | ITV

Andrada is a 27-year-old nail technician and personal trainer from Dublin. Describing herself as “bold”, the Irish beauty has said that her Casa Amor game plan will be to “turn heads”.

She said: “I am bold and I do want to get what I want, but I also want to find love, so hopefully the person that I do manage to get on with I can build a nice connection with. I want to find ‘the one.’ I’m going to come in with a little bit of spice for sure.”

She will not be shying away from getting to know those already in a couple during Casa Amor, added: “We’re all going in there for ourselves and to find somebody, so it’s bound to happen that I break up a couple. That’s what I have to do and is what I’m going to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy has already caught her eye, with Andrada saying she want to bring out his “sexy, spicy side”. She said: “I know the fun and the banter and everything is there, but I would love a date where I could bring that sexy vibe out of him.”

Watch as the new Casa Amor girls crash the Love Island villa at 9pm on Sunday, July 6 on ITV2 and ITVX.