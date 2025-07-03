The latest Love Island exit was an emotional affair for the islander, with tears flowing over the most recent dumpings.

Two islanders were dumped from the villa during last night’s episode (July 2) in a shock recoupling. It came after two bombshells joined the villa on Tuesday evening, shaking up a few of the couples in the villa.

But which unlucky islanders found themselves single at the end of the night and heading on a flight back to the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

There was a dumping on Love Island last night with two islanders leaving the show. | ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

New bombshells Billykiss and Ryan only had a short time in the villa to make their mark before bosses asked the islanders to make their decision. Gathered around the firepit, Islanders were asked to stand if they wanted to partner up with either Billykiss or Ryan.

Conor stood up for Billykiss, leaving his partner Alima single. Meanwhile, Ryan was unable to sway any of the girls in the villa to leave their partner for him. As a result, both Ryan and Alima were dumped from the island.

Alima and Ryan were dumped from the Love Island villa last night. | ITV

The moment sparked tears from fellow islanders, particularly from Yasmin who told pal Alima as she said her goodbyes: “Sorry, I was holding it together but I just couldn’t”.

Alima was a day one islander and had been coupled up with Blu, Remmel, and most recently Conor. Ryan joined the villa as a bombshell in scenes shown on Tuesday night (July 1), lasting barely a day in the villa.

While fans were sad to see Ryan go after such a short time getting to know the 27-year-old postie, viewers fumed over Alima’s exit. One fan took to social media to say: “ALIMA HAS BEEN DUMPED FROM THE ISLAND?! WHAAAAAT?!”

Another added: “LOVE ISLAND COUNT YOUR DAYS!! MY GIRL ALIMA DESERVED BETTER ALWAYS.”

Some fans think that a few of the more drama-centered girls, including Helena, were protected in last night's Love Island dumping. | ITV

Some viewers even pointed out the unusual way the recoupling happened - while bombshells usually have the first choice to steal a partner, this time the power was in the hands of the islanders. Dejon admitted being attracted to Billykiss after their date on Tuesday, but he did not stand for her at the recoupling. If Billykiss had the power during the recoupling, she likely could have stolen Dejon, which would have left Meg vulnerable.

Viewers also asked why a rotating recoupling didn’t happen, with the islanders asked if anyone wanted to couple up with Alima before she was booted from the show. Alima appeared to have formed a connection with Ben in recent days, but fans think that producers were protecting Helena, who has been at the centre of drama recently, from being dumped by not giving Ben the option to recouple with her.

One fan said: “They should’ve asked if anyone wanted to couple up, Ben would’ve stood up for Alima, Helena would’ve been finally dumped... we were so close.”

Another added: “If producers had given Ben a chance to couple up with Alima, HELENA WOULD BE GONE.”

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.