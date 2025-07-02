Love Island has had no shortage of drama this year - and now fans are hoping to see it go to the next level.

The hit ITV reality dating show is well into the swing of series 12. This year, we’ve already had shock dumping, shocking recoupling, not-so-secret snogs, and a fair bit of drama between the islanders to keep fans entertained.

But, there is one week that fans wait patiently for every year that normally takes the drama to the next level.

Casa Amor has been a main component of the Love Island series ever since season three in 2017. Each year since, either the boys or girls are sent to an alternate villa where they meet a raft of new bombshells without the prying eyes of their partner over their shoulder. Likewise, the islanders left back at the main villa are also introduced to new bombshells.

Islanders are given a handful of days to get to know the new contestant before deciding whether to recouple or stay with their partner, with islanders unaware of what their partner will have chosen before making the decision. The legendary week has spawned some of Love island’s biggest fights and most iconic lines.

Fans have been waiting patiently this year, but some are starting to ask when we might see the return of Casa Amor. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Casa Amor?

Casa Amor traditionally takes place around the halfway mark of Love Island. With series 12 having started on Monday, June 9 and the series normally lasts around eight weeks.

Therefore, we would be likely to see Casa Amor kick off somewhere around July 6th or 7th.

Fans are clamouring for Casa this year, with not very many strong couple left in the villa. And in a series that has brought twists and turns to our islanders, could there be a big twist for Casa this year?

Executive producer Mike Spencer revealed to Capital that this series would feature 50 bombshells. So far, we’ve had 12 bombshells walk through the villa’s doors, so a bumper edition of Casa Amor may be on the cards.

There are also theories from an ex-star that a special Casa Amor could be planned for this year. Harriet Blackmore spotted the clocks in the teaser trailer for the series, with one labelled “Majorica” and another labelled “Marbella”. She told Cosmopolitan: "I think there's probably like a Casa [Amor] in Marbella."

Some fans even think that the UK series could be planning a crossover with the US series, which is currently airing in the States. However, this seem unlikely given that the US series has already had its Casa Amor having premiered around one week earlier.

Regardless of if or when we might see Casa, viewers are hoping for a shake-up in the villa soon, with virtually no solid couples currently in the villa. One fan said that “producers better be finding the sexiest, most emotionally mature men” for Yasmin, Toni, Alima and Shakira, while others can’t wait to see Harry and Dejon’s antics in Casa.