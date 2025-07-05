Convicted sex offender and former reality TV star Stephen Bear has married his teenage girlfriend who is 17 years younger than him.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bear, 35, took to Instagram to break the news that he had tied the knot with his 18-year-old Brazilian girlfriend, Miami. He shared posts on the social media site that included him serenading his new wife in a cringeworthy rendition of Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, said in the caption of his Instagram post: “MY WEDDING . MR AND MRS BEAR.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 18 months ago, he was released from HMP Brixton where he was serving a 21-month sentence for sharing a private sex tape of him and ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on his OnlyFans account that was filmed and published without her consent. He was charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

Bear pleaded not guilty, but was convicted by a jury in December 2022. He began his 21-month sentence at HMP Chelmsford in March 2023 before being moved to HMP Brixton five months later. He was released early in January 2024.

Convicted sex offender Stephen Bear has married his teenage girlfriend. | Getty Images

He previously revealed that he had relocated to Brazil to live with Miami, boasting in a sick video from a beach: “The police can't catch me now.”

Bear added: “Life's good. I thought I'd come on here guys and say I love you all, simple as that. I love you all. Stay true, because this year I'm fully active, I'm off licence. The police, they could still be after me, but I'm in Brazil. They can't catch me now. Catch me if you can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bear’s ex Georgia Harrison was recently awarded an MBE for her work in campaigning against violence against women and girls and cyber crime. The former Love Island star, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Jack Stacey, told BBC News: "I'd be scared to have a teenager right now, being completely honest, I really would be terrified.

"We've seen with the rise of Andrew Tate and some men thinking the thing to do with women is to mistreat them and think they can do what they want with them.”

She added: "I'd like to think by the time my child gets to the age where consent becomes an issue, things are going to be a lot better, because we are doing something to educate around consent and that's something that's never really been done before in this generation.”