Stephen Bear must now sign the Sex Offenders’ Register, and has been ordered not to contact ex Georgia Harrison for five years.

Reality TV personality Stephen Bear has been jailed for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison oline.

In December, Bear was found guilty of sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans. The 32-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and 27-year-old Ms Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on 2 August, 2020.

Bear, who has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, claimed in his trial that he deleted the footage that day and had shared it with no-one other than Ms Harrison. But the jury found him guilty by unanimous verdicts of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress. He was also found guilty of voyeurism.

In the Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sharing the private. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register and will be subject to notification requirements for 10 years, and he was also made subject to a restraining order not to contact Georgia Harrison for five years.

Bear told reporters as he arrived at the courthouse that it “wasn’t a fair trial”. He was dropped off a distance from the court and walked up the road with his fiancee Jessica Smith, before stopping for Ms Smith to apparently film a video of him speaking on her phone.

Stephen Bear speaks with journalists as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates Court (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Wearing a black coat and dark sunglasses, Bear then posed for a selfie with a girl, asked if anyone else would like a selfie and began to sing Lady In Red. He waved and made peace signs to reporters and photographers as he walked into the court building.

Following the sentencing, Hannah von Dadelszen, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS East of England said: “I want to commend Georgia Harrison for the bravery and determination she has shown throughout this case.

“By contrast, Stephen Bear showed a complete lack of remorse by never accepting responsibility for his abusive behaviour, even going so far as to place the blame on Ms Harrison,” she said. “Although she lives a public life, Georgia Harrison has the right to privacy. But that was taken away by Bear to make money in the most egregious way.

“Whether or not sex is consensual, it is a crime to share or threaten to share sexual images without consent to cause distress. This is a serious offence which has a lifelong impact on victims. Those like Bear who use devices to share photos or videos or threaten to do so can expect to be prosecuted.

“We want to encourage victims to come forward, safe in the knowledge they will have lifelong anonymity and can have special measures put in place when appearing in court, like giving evidence from behind a screen.”

Bear’s victim, Georgia Harrison, has spoken out about the case a number of times on social media. In an Instagram post on 15 December following the verdict, she thanked fans for their “support” during this time and gave words of encouragement to anyone who has “fallen victim to similar crimes.”