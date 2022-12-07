Stephen Bear’s ex-partner, Georgia Harrison, has accused him of secretly filming them having sex on 2 August 2020, and uploading the video to his OnlyFans account.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear locked his girlfriend out of a hotel room while he slept with someone else, a court has heard. The 32-year-old’s now ex-partner, Georgia Harrison, has accused him of secretly filming them having sex on 2 August 2020, and uploading the video to his OnlyFans account.

Giving evidence on Wednesday at Chelmsford Crown Court, where Bear denies two counts of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photos and videos, 27-year-old Ms Harrison said she met Bear in 2012 and the two went on the reality show The Challenge in 2018, where they began a relationship. She said: “We spent 24 hours a day together for six weeks and you could say it was casual but it was pretty intense as well.”

Describing how the relationship broke down, she said: “He slept with someone else in our hotel room and locked me out of it.” Ms Harrison said he also kissed one of her friends after a clothing event she held.

She said: “I heard he kissed my friend at his house but I got over that straight away. I had a lot of love for Stephen Bear when we were filming together but he is not someone I wanted a relationship with in the real world.

“I was upset by the way he disrespected me and I had been there for him and he kissed another girl who was my friend. It was a bit embarrassing because it was my clothing launch.”

What else did Georgia Harrison say in court?

Ms Harrison had said Bear only told her of the camera an hour into having sex – after which she saw a short clip and asked him not to share it with anyone. But Bear is accused of sharing the video on WhatsApp before uploading it to OnlyFans, where prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC said 273 people paid 9.99 US dollars (£8.15) to watch it, in November 2020.

Earlier in her evidence at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, Ms Harrison, who waived her right to anonymity, said: “After this happened I was in the worst state of my life.

“I can’t explain the shame I felt. I did not want to leave my room. Instead of apologising, he put his subscription price up from £25 to £50. If he did it or not, which I believe he did, that is no way to act. It is brazen and he knows what he has done.”

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island, said she consented to having sex with Bear in his garden but did not want him to share the video and told him she would report him to the police if he did.

When asked by Gemma Rose, defending, if she knows Bear uploaded the video himself and if she has seen it with her own eyes, she said: “I knew it originated from him but I did not think he would be monetising it on a verified account. That is so stupid on his part and so evil. It was on his account for a month. That is the evidence. I have seen screenshots. I have seen the promotion when he puts me at 50% off.”

What was said about Bear’s police interview?

Jurors heard that, when Bear was arrested at Heathrow Airport after flying back from Dubai on 15 January 2021, he claimed not to remember what his suitcase looked like, but officers said a large pink suitcase then came round the carousel with his name on it.

Reading out written statements to the court, prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC said officers saw another suitcase bearing the name Robert Bear and asked if his brother was travelling with him but Bear said he was alone.

They were unable to find any phone in the two suitcases they searched and, in a written statement read to the court, Pc Alfred Self said: “I believe he was trying to prevent police from obtaining his mobile phone. There was a search of the second bag, no phone or electronic device was found.”

During his police interview, Bear said Ms Harrison laughed about the sex video when he showed it to her in the garden and said he “put in a good performance”.

He told officers she had shared it with her friends and told them: “I said ‘F****** hell, babe, look at that, I’ve got it on camera.’ It turned her on, she was horny, she just laughed about it, it’s funny.”

Bear, of Loughton, Essex, made repeated claims that his Instagram had been hacked but answered only “No comment” when police asked him specific questions.

What other evidence was heard?

Ms Harrison’s mother, Nicola, gave evidence saying her daughter was “tearful” and “crying” when she phoned her the day after being filmed, but told her not to worry as Bear had promised he would delete the video.

She told jurors: “She said he sent the video to someone in front of her and she asked him to delete it. She thought it had reached the end of it – she said ‘Don’t worry, he has deleted it.’

“She said people were contacting her and saying they had seen the video and some people contacted her from America. She said it must be online and it was not just people showing it.”

As her manager, Nicola Harrison had access to her daughter’s Instagram account and said that after a request for information her daughter posted in December 2020 she saw 20 replies, one of which sent her a screenshot of the video.

She said she then went on to Bear’s OnlyFans page, paid 15 dollars and saw the video but did not watch it, adding: “It is something I would never, ever want to see.” The trial continues on Thursday.