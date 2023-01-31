Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress by a jury in December

Stephen Bear’s sentencing is to be delayed after a judge granted time for a psychiatric report.

Bear was due to be sentenced today (31 January), but during a hearing on Monday (30 January), his defence barrister Gemma Rose made an application to adjourn the hearing, requesting that Bear should undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The former reality TV star who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 was found guilty of of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress by a jury in December.

During the trial Bear showed up to court in a rented white Rolls Royce and wearing elaborate suits, complete with a fur coat and cane.

So, why has Stephen Bear’s sentencing been delayed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why has sentencing for Stephen Bear been delayed?

Sentencing for Bear has been delayed until 3 March whilst a psychiatric report is conducted.

Reported by Essex Live, during his hearing on Monday (30 January), his defence barrister Gemma Rose made an application to adjourn the hearing until March, requesting that Bear should undergo a psychiatric assessment, as those who had assessed him so far were “unable to formally diagnose” and that it would be “beneficial” to the court.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he is charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films.

She said: “The sentence should be adjourned for the wait to prepare this report. I realise the delay will cause stress and anxiety to all those involved in the proceedings, but it’s in my submission the court have all the evidence available before it.” Rose continued: “The crown have cited Mr Bear’s behaviour at trial and I believe a psychiatric report will provide some context.”

Prosecuting barrister Jacqueline Carey KC told the court the crown did not oppose the delay and that Harrison would be attending the hearing to read a victim impact statement.

Judge Christopher Morgan listed the case to be heard on Friday 3 March, he said: “The defendant must be made aware of the new sentencing date and if he doesn’t attend without good reason a warrant could be issued for his arrest.”

What has Stephen Bear been found guilty of?

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner was found guilty of sharing a CCTV video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans.

Bear had claimed at Chelmsford Crown Court that the footage from that day had been deleted and that he had shared it with no-one except Harrison. However, the jury found him guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

After the guilty verdicts were returned, Bear said in court: “My barrister said not to…In my opinion from the very beginning it was never a fair trial, what the press said against me. I was fighting a losing battle and it is what it is.” Judge Christopher Morgan told the defendant: “Thank you for that observation.”

Bear has previously been told that all sentencing options are available, including a possible prison sentence.

What has Georgia Harrison said on Twitter?

Harrison has not commented on the sentencing delay on Twitter but has made references to the trial. On the date of sentencing she tweeted: “11.11 make a wish”, and on January 11 shared the caption “Karma is a beautiful thing.”

In an Instagram post on 15 December following the verdict, she thanked fans for their “support” during this time and gave words of encouragement to anyone who has “fallen victim to similar crimes.”

Her caption reads: “Thank you for all of your support. I truly want to let go of any negativity and concentrate souly on positive changes to our society to help protect everyone but most importantly the younger generation. to all of those who have fallen victim to similar crimes I hear you and I stand with you. We cannot control all of the things that happen in our lives but we can choose to not let them define us.”