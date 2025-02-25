Love Islander Georgia Harrison has appeared on Good Morning Britain sharing how abuse is “getting worse”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison is currently leading the fight against image-based sexual abuse, and the dangers of deep-fake technology. She recently created powerful new documentary looking into these issues including revenge porn which aired on ITV

Harrison’s decision to create this documentary stems from her own traumatic experience as a victim of image-based sexual abuse. An ex-boyfriend of hers, fellow reality star Stephen Bear, secretly recorded an intimate moment without her consent and later sold the footage online. The incident, which went viral due to both of them being in the public eye, led to a landmark court case in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Islander Georgia Harrison has appeared on Good Morning Britain sharing how abuse is “getting worse”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

She was determined to seek justice, so Harrison took her ex-partner to court and won, marking one of the UK’s most high-profile cases of image-based sexual abuse. Her legal victory played a crucial role in influencing legislative changes and strengthening protections against these types of crimes. Now, Georgia is an advocate for women’s rights and uses her platform to raise awareness and push for change.

This morning (Tuesday 25 February) she told Susanna Reid on GMB that she still receives “hundreds of messages all the time, and if anything it is getting worse”. She said: “It’s usually from all different victims, most of them are normal everyday girls, lots of them are mothers seeking advice for their children.

“It’s not just image abuse, it’s domestic abuse, misogyny and I’m telling you it is getting worse”. In response Ofcom says it will issue new guidance on measures tech firms should consider using, to help better protect women and girls from abuse on their sites. Chief Executive of Ofcom Melanie Dawes says they will highlight which companies are not taking females safety seriously.