Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega has made a shock exit from the villa following an offscreen racism scandal.

On Sunday's episode, which aired on Peacock, narrator Iain Stirling confirmed that Ortega 'left the villa due to a personal situation' and had left Nic Vansteenberghe 'officially single.' Cierra Ortega was removed from season seven for past derogatory social media posts.

Just weeks after another cast member sparked backlash for past racial slurs and was booted off of the show, she was fired when fans uncovered another offscreen racism scandal. While she was filming in Fiji, sequestered from social media, multiple racist posts from her Instagram was uncovered by Love Island fans, in which she used a slur offensive to Chinese people on two separate occasions.

One post from January 2015 showed a snap of the 25-year-old content creator from Phoenix, who arrived on Day 2, at the top of a mountain, using a version of the slur to describe how she smiles. There was also an Instagram story post from February 2023, showing her getting Botox treatments, again using the slur to describe her smile, and many fans are furious, calling for her immediate removal.

Ortega has already taken a bit hit in regards to her Instagram followers. She has lost over 200K followers in the past 48 hours after the posts first re-surfaced.

A Change.org petition was already set up days ago calling for her to be “kicked off Love Island”. The petition started when the Instagram posts first surfaced. It currently has more than 17,000 signatures.

One fan - @deannacortes - shared the petition link on X, adding, 'Send Cierra Ortega home,' with the hashtags #racist #LoveIslandUSA #stopasianhate. Ortega has not yet addressed the controversy personally via her verified Instagram page.