A Love Island couple who began dating after appearing on separate seasons of the show have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Love Island UK star Theo Campbell and Love Island USA season three winner Olivia Kaiser have been dating for around a year after meeting on another reality TV show - and now they’re having a baby.

The couple met last year while they were filming MTV’s The Challenge together, after 33-year-old Olivia won season three of Love Island and Theo, also aged 33, also appeared on season three of the UK version.

The pair announced their baby news on Instagram with a joint Instagram post. They shared some photos of them together, with Olivia showing off her growing baby bump, and wrote in the caption: “Our sweetest little secret, we’ve been enjoying some time off the grid — embracing the quiet, the love, and the magic of what’s to come. Now it’s time to let you in on the journey, our little one is arriving soon.”

The upload also included a photo which revealed that their baby is due in December. The couple have not announced the gender of their child. On her Instagram Stories, Olivia revealed that her due date is December 5 specifically.

Theo and Olivia announced their relationship to their fans last year. On her Instagram Stories, Olivia wrote a tribute to her then new-beau: “He not only accepts but encourages me to be 100 per cent myself. I’m never TOO much or not enough. I love him,” she said.

On his Instagram Stories earlier today (Monday July 7), Theo shared a screenshot of a previous post Olivia posted about motherhood. Back in 2021, she wrote: “Babies are the biggest blessing. Working every day to become the best version of myself to be the best mom ever.” Alongside the screenshot, Theo wrote his own comment: “I remember seeing this before we met. Congrats baby girl, you’re going to be the best mum (mom) ever.”

Olivia won season three of Love Island USA with her then boyfriend Korey Gandy, but they split a few months after the show ended. Theo, meanwhile, dated his co-star Kaz Crossley but their relationship also didn’t last in the real world.