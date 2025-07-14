Season seven of Love Island USA has drawn to a close and viewers have chosen their winners.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality TV show, which is based on the British show of the same name, returned to screens in early June to bring the drama and love back to the Fiji villa.

This season has been a huge hit with viewers, with rating through the roof and the show making a dramatic splash on social media. Peacock has said that Love Island USA is the most talked about TV show of the year, making more than 625 million impressions on TikTok throughout the series, according to The Guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season seven was loaded with dramatic moments and characters, including single mother Huda’s ups and downs to the slow-burn will-they-won’t-they situation surrounding Nic and Olandria.

Now, as the show finishes for another year, here’s everything you need to know about what went down during the finale episode.

Who won Love Island USA?

During the final, it was revealed that Amaya & Bryan were chosen by viewers as the season seven winners. They beat couples such as Nic & Olandria, Huda & Chris and Iris & Pepe to the crown. The final rankings were:

1st: Amaya & Bryan

2nd: Nic & Olandria

3rd: Huda & Chris

4th: Iris & Pepe

Did Amaya & Bryan share the $100k cash prize?

Not only were Amaya & Bryan named as winners on the night, but at least one of them had a huge decision to make. As is tradition with the Love Island winning couple, one person in the pairing is given the option to share the $100,000 cash prize with their partner, or steal the money for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time, Bryan picked up the money envelope and was give the share or steal question by host Ariana Madix. He opted to share the $100,000 with Amaya.

When is Love Island USA season seven reunion?

The season might be over but there is still time for a little bit of drama, as the islanders gather together for a reunion special to hash out all of the most shocking moments from this season.

The Love Island USA season seven reunion will air on Monday, August 25 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Peacock. Ariana will return to host the reunion special alongside reality TV titan Andy Cohen.

There also won’t be long to wait for more Love Island drama, with Peacock also announcing the return of Love Island Games for a second season. The show, which will return on Tuesday, September 16, will feature contestants from the USA, Australia and UK versions of the show and Ariana will take up hosting duties from UK host Maya Jama.