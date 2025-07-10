Fans have been going wild on social media following speculation that JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes could be expecting a baby together.

JoJo Siwa took to TikTok and said: "Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with two truths and a lie. Which is the lie?" The options were: 'I've never smoked a cigarette,' 'I'm pregnant,' and 'This song comes out on Spotify on Friday.'

JoJo Siwa’s post on TikTok currently has 84.4K likes and nearly 3000 comments. One fan wrote: “2 is true right???,” whilst another said: “You Gonna be a Dance mom.”

A day ago JoJo Siwa took to TikTik with her cover of Bette Davis Eyes and said: “Still undecided if I should release my cover of Bette Davis Eyes on Spotify or not???” In response, one fan said: “YOU FOUND THE PERFECT SONG FOR YOUR VOICE!! Do it lady!!,” whilst another said: “Personally I prefer when you sing Chris Hughes eyes.”

The JoJo Siwa pregnancy rumours first started when Chris Hughes appeared to stroke her stomach and since then, they have just spiralled out of control. Although there was speculation that JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were interested in each other romantically, JoJo Siwa did not confirm their relationship until she did an interview with The Guardian in June.

Before going into the Celebrity Big Brother house where she met Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa had been in a relationship with Australian actor Kath Ebbs. When asked by The Guardian the question, whether her relationship with Chris Hughes is platonic or romantic, JoJo Siwa said: “It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

JoJo Siwa went on to say that “Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”