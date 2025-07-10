Mexican actor Manuel Masalva spent 105 days in hospital in Dubai.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix star Manuel Masalva has taken to Instagram for the first time after a bacterial infection left him in a medically induced coma for weeks, he spent 105 days in hospital in Dubai. Actor Manuel Masalva had travelled to Dubai after a trip to the Philippines.

Manuel Masalva’s manager told the Los Angeles Times that “[After] about two days in Dubai, Masalva began to feel internal discomfort and pain which increased by the day,” and then said: “On Monday, the doctors were able to identify the type of bacteria and administer the appropriate antibiotic he needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Los Angeles Times, “On March 26, Masalva underwent emergency surgery after doctors discovered the bacterial infection, which prevented him from traveling back to his home in Mexico. The following day, the infection reached his lungs and he had to be put into a medically induced coma.”

Netflix star Manuel Masalva shares update after being in coma for weeks in Dubai. Photo: manuelmasalva/Instagram | Photo: manuelmasalva/Instagram

Manuel Masalva, who is best known for his role as Ramón Arellano Félix in Netflix’s series ‘Narcos,’ has also starred in the series La Guzmán. He took to Instagram and said: “I am healing. I want to profoundly thank you all for the support you have given me and continue to give me, in every sense, every one of you.”

He went on to say that “This [process] has barely begun, there is much more left to go, but I feel blessed, strong, reborn and well-accompanied. ... God has given me a new life.”

Following his Instagram post, actress Fernanda Castillo wrote: “What a joy to read this! You are a warrior Manuel! All the health in the world for you ♥️🙌,” whilst actor Alfredo Gatica said: “I hug you warrior!!! What beautiful news to read! May you come home soon brother!!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before his latest post two days ago, Manuel Masalva had last shared a message on Instagram from the Philippines on March 14 and said:

“The Philippines, one of the most beautiful experiences of my life! What a trip… THANK YOU, life! THANK YOU, God! THANK YOU, Mother Earth, for all the wonders you've given us.

“Thank you to my parents who brought me into this world to experience love and freedom.

“Thank you to these friends/siblings for sharing, accepting, and teaching me so much. WE ARE BLESSED!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page had been set up by Maneul’s cousin Gaby Enriquez, and the message read: “Hola, Gaby Enríquez, Manuel's first cousin, is helping her parents raise the necessary funds for Manu's expenses abroad. Manu remains in a delicate but stable condition.

“Thanks to everyone who donated and for their good wishes.”