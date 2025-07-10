Another Love Island relationship bites the dust as Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have split after two years, the couple came fourth in the 2023 series. Molly Marsh shared a statement on Instagram and said: "I just want to confirm the rumours. Myself and Zac have split up and are no longer together.”

Molly Marsh also said: "We have parted ways as friends and thank you all for your love and support of our relationship over the past 2 years. Molly."

A source who is reportedly close to both Molly and Zac told The Sun that "Nothing bad has happened between Zac and Molly. They just made the decision to split on a mutual basis.

"The pair have no bad blood between them and will continue to be friends.

"Sometimes relationships work, and sometimes they don’t but they want to continue to be friends and cherish the couple of years they have spent together and are both grateful for Love Island bringing them into each others lives."

In May of this year Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curits Pritchard, who met on Love Island All Stars, revealed that they had split up. She shared a statement which read: “I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways. It’s been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another.

“He’s an incredible person and I’ll always cherish the memories we made both in and out of the villa.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support over the past few months.

“We’ve both focusing on navigating this transition and would really appreciate privacy during this time.”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu signed off the statement with the words: “Love you always, Ekin-Su x.”

Curtis Pritchard also shared a statement on his Instagram stories which read: “Just a quick note to thank you so much for all the kind messages. It really does mean the world.

“It’s true Ekin and I have decided to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy, but I’ll always be grateful for the laughs, the adventures and the memories (especially the dance routines(.

“I’ll be keeping busy with work, boxing, dancing and working with the team on FINT. Lots of love, Curtis x.”

NationalWorld takes a look at the Love Island couples who are still together (for now…)

