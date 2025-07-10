Tributes have been paid to EastEnders star Frank Barrie following his death at 88
EastEnders star Frank Barrie, who played Edward Bishop in the BBC soap, has died at 88. His agent, Scott Marshall Partners released a statement which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client, Frank Barrie, at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home, with his wife Mary and daughter Julia."
Actor Frank Barrie, who was Yorkshire-born, played the role of Edward Bishop in EastEnders from 2010 to 2011, in the BBC soap, he had a romance with the character Dot Cotton, played by the late June Brown. Away from EastEnders, Frank Barrie was also known for his work in theatre and appeared in performances such as Lunch With Marlene and The Woman In Black.
The official Instagram account for EastEnders paid tribute to Frank Barrie and wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Frank Barrie has passed away. Our love and thoughts are with Frank’s family and friends.”
Jonas Cemm paid tribute to Frank on Instagram and wrote: “Very sad to hear about the passing of the great actor, Frank Barrie. I worked with Frank only once, but it was a rich experience. He was a gentleman, a teacher and a supportive wing man. A true man of the theatre, who will be sadly missed. RIP.”
Frank Barrie also had a one-man show Macready! which was performed in 65 counties worldwide. As well as acting, he directed productions of Shylock, JM Barrie and The Life And Loves Of Edith Wharton. Frank Barrie, who was married to wife Mary, met her when they both attended Hull University.
