One couple were dumped and three others are at risk after a shocking public vote on Love Island last night (July 14)

The Love Island villa was just about getting over the fallout caused by a very dramatic Movie Night when the islanders received a surprise text message letting them know that the public had been busy voting for the most compatible couple.

The vote resulted in one pairing being dumped immediately, while three others at now at risk of being dumped and landing in the bottom of the vote.

Here’s everything you need to know about what went down during last night’s dumping.

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

Following the public vote, Ben & Andrada were deemed to be the least compatible couple in the villa and were immediately dumped. The elimination was very unceremonial for Love Island, with the shocking dumping happening out-of-the-blue and without the islanders around the firepit.

Ben and Andrada were dumped from the Love Island villa after being voted as the least compatible couple by the public | ITV

However, there was another twist in the tale. Shakira and Ty were voted the most compatible couple in the public vote, and they were both given a huge power along with the title.

The pair will have to choose who to dump out of the three remaining vulnerable couples who were bottom three of the public vote - Tommy & Lucy, Conor & Emma, and Harrison & Lauren.

Last night’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Shakira and Ty still to reveal their decision. Fans have been speculating over who might be dumped - with Shakira recently gravitating towards Conor, will Ty agree to let him stay? Or will Shakira keep Toni’s will-they-won’t-they flame Harrison in the villa for her bestie?

ITV

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Let’s be very honest… Shakira is going to keep Connor in for herself and Harrison in for Toni so bye bye Tommy, you’re being dumped over 2 men who change women more than I change my socks.”

However, another viewer spotted something in last night’s episode, saying: “All this Conor and Emma screen time... they're [definitely] getting dumped.”

Fans have also urged Shakira to take action and dump Harrison & Lauren to “save” Toni from going back to her ex-flame. One fan said: “It would be so funny if Shakira dumped Harrison to save Toni from him.”

To find out, tune into Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.