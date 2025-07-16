There was no shortage of drama on Love Island last night (July 15) as the islander were left stunned at the latest dumping.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV dating show is starting to get down to the wire, with dumping and recoupling coming in thick and fast. There was one of both last night, resulting in a huge shake-up of the famous villa.

Islanders were left shocked and stunned by the results of both the dumping and recoupling during last night’s episodes, and some enemies may have been made as a result of the decisions taken.

Here’s everything you need to know about what went down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was dumped on Love Island last night?

Tuesday night’s episode picked up where Monday’s left off, with Shakira and Ty making their decision over which of the three at-risk couples should be dumped from the island. The three at-risk couples were Conor & Emma, Tommy & Lucy, and Harrison & Lauren.

After deliberating at the mini-firepit together, Shakira and Ty returned to the group to share their decision. Shakira revealed that they had chosen Tommy & Lucy to be dumped from the island that night.

ITV

The announcement was met with shock from their fellow islanders, who believed that Tommy & Lucy deserved to stay due to their better compatibility over the other two couples. However, Shakira shared that compatibility was not a factor in her and Ty’s decision.

Shakira revealed that she was convinced to dump Tommy & Lucy due to her blossoming connection with Conor and her friendship with Harrison. After being told by Helena that it was “just not right”, she said: “I did what I wanted to do. I’m going back to public enemy number one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shocking dumping may not have been as surprising to some viewers, after it was seemingly leaked by betting company Bet365 that the couple had left as they were taken out of the company’s Love Island betting markets before last night’s episode even aired.

Lucy ‘s reported game plan also went up in smoke, after what is alleged to have been a voice note sent by the Scouse makeup artist to friends before entering the villa went viral on social media. A voice, believed to be Lucy, can be heard saying in the leaked voice memo that she would target Tommy all in a bid to make it to the final.

Who recoupled last night on Love Island?

The shocking dumping was not the end of the Love Island drama in the villa last night, as a recoupling also took place. This time, the girls were set to choose the boys to couple up with.

Last night's recoupling shocked islanders. | ITV

There was a big question mark hanging over the head of Toni amid a wave of drama involving Harrison since Casa Amor. Harrison had been coupled up with Casa bombshell Lauren but repeatedly flirted with Toni despite no longer being with her. In a chat on the terrace before the recoupling, Harrison revealed his ‘true’ feelings to Toni, who had only just cut it off with Harrison, asking her to pick him at that evening’s ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flash forward, and Toni did just that - leaving her fellow islanders stunned and poor Lauren in tears after her partner was taken from under her.

Another swap on the night included Shakira and Conor coupling up for the first time. Toni and Shakira’s decision meant that Casa bombshells Lauren and Ty, and Cach and Emma were left to couple up with each other.

The couples as they stand are:

Helena & Harry

Meg & Dejon

Shakira & Conor

Yas & Jamie

Toni & Harrison

Billykiss & Boris

Lauren & Ty

Emma & Cach

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.