Love Island fans think that a huge clue as to who could be dumped in tonight’s episode has been uncovered.

Islanders Shakira and Ty will chose one couple to leave the villa tonight (July 15) as they were given the power after topping the public vote for most compatible pair. The couple will choose between the three at-risk pairings - Conor & Emma, Tommy & Lucy, and Harrison & Lauren - who placed at the bottom end of the public vote.

While last night’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, some fans think that there has been a huge spoiler leaked after looking at the latest betting odds for the series. Viewers took to social media to share their astonishment that Bet365 currently has odds for the male and female winner of the series, but two names are mysteriously missing despite still being in the villa in the pre-recorded show.

Conor & Emma, Harrison & Lauren, and Tommy & Lucy are all at risk of being dumped after placing in the bottom of the latest public vote on Love Island. | ITV

Both Tommy and Lucy and missing from the running odds on Bet365 for the Top Man and Top Woman of Love Island 2025. Fans are convinced that this means that the couple have already left the villa.

One frustrated fan said: “Already know who’s gone from love island before it's even been on tonight... The betting shops have already taken the couple out of the betting.”

Another added: “That means Tommy & Lucy have been dumped from the island because they aren’t on the odds to win anymore.”

Both Tommy and Lucy are missing from Bet365's Love Island betting markets. | Screenshot/NW

The Bet365 odds currently have both Conor and Harrison in the men’s odds, while Emma and Lauren also remain in the female odds at the time of writing. Conor is favourite to win with odds of 3/1, while Harrison sits at the bottom on odds of 11/1. Both Lauren and Emma are at the bottom of the woman’s odds at 25/1 and 28/1 respectively.

If Tommy and Lucy are dumped tonight, it may well be bitterly disappointing for Lucy. The 21-year-old Scouse beauty has found herself at the centre of speculation after she allegedly sent a voice note to friends before her stint on the show explaining that she would be targeting Tommy all in a bid to make the final.

The voice in the leaked voice note, alleged to be Lucy, can be heard saying: "I've got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday. So they said to me on Sunday they'll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I'm f****** going on one of those days.

A leaked voice note in which Lucy allegedly lays out her Love Island game plan has put a spanner in the works for her and partner Tommy. | ITV

"So they were like, get your stuff packed basically. I was like, 'I'm already packed love'. They asked me for my top three boys. And told them, I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."

They added: "Because everyone loves him. I don't know if you've been watching it but that Megan's being sent home and I'm f****** made up. And she's being sent home because of the way she's treated Tommy. And do you know what, I'm made up that I've been watching it because I know how to act."

"Because she's being a f***** little slapper in there. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be like a nice girl and just f****** stick with Tommy.”

To see if Tommy and Lucy are dumped from the island tonight, tune into Love Island from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.