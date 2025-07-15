As another Love Island couple are set to be dumped following the exit of Ben and Andrada, a dramatic recoupling is set to take place.

It was all about Ben and Andrada leaving the Love Island villa last night, but the drama has already moved on as Shakira and Ty are set to choose another couple to be dumped tonight (June 15). In the First Look clip shown on Love Island’s Instagram page, Shakira and Ty are seen discussing which couple should be dumped.

Shakira starts off by saying: “What… The… Hell,” whilst Ty responds with the words: “This is mad.” They begin discussing Tom and Lucy and Ty says: "He is all about her to be fair,” whilst Shakira adds that “I don’t buy it to be honest,” and goes on to say that “Tommy is a bit of a safe option for her.”

When it comes to Harrison and Lauren, Ty says that “I think Harrison still wants to explore it with Toni” and Shakira seems to agree. The couple finally discuss Conor and Emma, and Ty begins by saying that “Well obviously, bit difficult,” and Shakira laughs in response.

Shakira is then seen standing up in front of her fellow Islanders to deliver her and Ty’s verdict on which couple should be dumped from the villa. Tonight’s episode however is not only about a dumping but a recoupling too. After the dumping takes place, Billykiss receives a surprise text message which reads: "Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy they want to recouple with #NoMoreTriangles.”

The caption for the Love Island First Look Instagram post reads: “Double trouble hits the Villa as Shakira and Ty’s dumping decision shakes the Villa to its core 🫢 AND a bold recoupling leaves jaws on the floor…” So, who could the ‘bold recoupling’ refer to?

One possibility is that Emma, Harry’s ex-girlfriend could choose to recouple with him after the pair were spotted getting cosy the night, with Emma tempting Harry to smell her armpits, which he resisted! It would seem that I am not the only Love Island fan to think this as one person said: “So we all know after Megs comment that they have dumped Tommy and Lucy. And that Emma may have chosen Harry in the recoupling 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Watch this space, all will be revealed tonight…