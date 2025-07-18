Just when you thought there couldn’t be any more drama in the Love Island villa, a new bombshell arrives to crash the party.

Bombshell beauty Angel was teased crashing the villa during last night’s episode to crash the cowboy party being held for the islanders. The scantily-clad cowgirl was seen entering through the famous villa doors, ready to cause mayhem for the unsuspecting islanders inside.

With viewers set to meet the new bombshell properly tonight (July 18), here’s everything you need to know about the newest addition to the villa.

Salon owner Angel Swift is arriving in the Love Island villa as a bombshell. | ITV

Who is new Love Island bombshell Angel?

Angel Swift is a 26-year-old aesthetics practitioner and salon owner from Maidstone, Kent. Her salon is called AngelFace and is based in her hometown, offering treatments such as facials, hair extensions, nails, lashes, and waxing, as well as non-surgical cosmetic enhancement treatments such as dermal fillers, vitamin injections and fat dissolving injections.

She is also an online influencer, boasting 110,000 followers on Instagram and 6,000 followers on TikTok.

Talking about joining the show, Angel said: “It’s an amazing opportunity to make new connections and have new experiences. I’m ready to make memories with someone, go travelling with them and fall in love.”

She isn’t short on confidence, describing herself as a “20 out of 10”

Who does Angel have her eye on in the Love Island villa?

Angel has said that she is after a tall, dark, handsome man in the villa. One boy in particular has already caught her eye - and it might be bad new again for Lauren. She said: “I’d like to get to know Ty and see what he’s about."

Ty has been coupled up with Lauren after Toni and Harrison recoupled at the last recoupling ceremony. While the pair have been flirting here and there, Lauren’s attention may be turning back to Harrison as he continues to flirt with her in the wake of the shocking storyline involving the pair and Toni. Casa boy Ty was previously coupled with Shakira who has since recoupled with Conor.

Angel has also said that she isn’t afraid to shake some couples up in the villa as she searches for a serious connection. She said: “Breaking up another couple? That is what’s going to happen, so it’s quite exciting really. That’s what I’m in there for.

“I feel like people have been getting their heads turned very easily. I do feel like I have quite a good chance of turning someone's head."

To watch and Angel crashes the villa party, tune in to Love Island at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX tonight.