Love Island has been hit by accusations that two islanders are covering up their prior relationship before entering the main villa.

Fans of the ITV dating show have been watching for weeks as drama has unfolded in the famous Love Island villa. There’s no biggest cause of drama than Casa Amor, and it seems that two of this year’s Casa Amor contestants may have had a prior history with each other, sparking accusations that the pair are hiding their alleged former relationship.

Lauren and Ty have been in a coupling after their respective partners chose to recouple at the last recoupling ceremony - Toni with Lauren’s partner Harrison, and Shakira, Ty’s ex, with OG boy Conor.

Viewers have watched as the new couple seemingly begin to get to know each other, but reports suggest that they may be a lot more acquainted than fans realise. Both Lauren and Ty are said to have taken part in this year’s Love Island dry run - an unfilmed practice run through using stand-in islanders - and got very close during it.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Ty and Lauren are acting like they’ve only just met but that’s far from the case. They hooked up during the dry run, which is where a fake cast moves into the villa to test out everything from camera angles, to kitchen appliances and run-through challenges.”

They added that on the outside world, Lauren and Ty “don’t live far from each other” and met up before producers invited them back to join the main show in Casa Amor.

They said: “And then they even saw each other on the outside before ITV invited them back to be part of Casa Amor. Now they’re both in the main villa pretending like none of this ever happened but it’s all entirely fake and ITV know about it. Viewers deserve to know it’s all a huge sham.”

NationalWorld has reached out to ITV for comment on the claims.

Fans watched as Lauren and Ty got to know each other earlier this week, with Ty telling her: “I feel like I’ve not really spoken to you. I feel like I’ve been catching eyes with you but I’ve not really had chance to speak to you.”

Lauren has also found herself at the centre of drama after Harrison, who brought her back from Casa Amor, slept with her twice hours before going behind her back to beg ex-flame Toni to pick him at the recoupling. Harrison’s behaviour has been branded “disgusting” by viewers, with Women’s Aid even issuing a statement blasting “toxic behaviour” seen on the show.

Love Island continues at 9pm, Sunday to Fridays on ITV2 and ITVX.