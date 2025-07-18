Reality TV star and presenter Olivia Attwood has revealed that police are investigating after a break-in at the home she shares with husband Bradley Dack.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Love Island star, 34, revealed the shocking break-in at her lavish Cheshire home on Instagram, telling her 2.4 million followers: “Our house got broken into last night and I just did a 5am gym sesh cause I need to get through some of the rage and I need to get ready for the busiest f****** day of my life.

“So obviously I can’t go into too much detail cause it’s like an open investigation now, but some scumbags basically smashed a second-floor window, went in. Security team got the notification within 30 seconds and were there in two minutes with dogs and the little scumbags ran off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reality TV star and presenter Olivia Attwood has revealed that police are investigating a break-in at the Cheshire home she shares with husband Bradley Dack | Getty Images

“They got some stuff, but they didn’t get what they came for and now I have to just show face, because it’s a really important work day, and I feel a bit tired.”

It has been reported that Olivia was in Spain filming for a new television project at the time of the break-in.

She said in another Instagram Stories post: “That’s why we pay through the nose for private security. On sight in 2 minutes with dog team. And the incredible NW (northwest) police force not far behind. We saw your faces, we have your foot prints, and fingerprints. And sorry what you were looking for isn’t actually kept at the property.”

Olivia married 31-year-old Gillingham footballer Bradley Dack in 2023. The couple purchased a £1m Cheshire home in 2020 and moved into the property in early 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality star has shown off her impressive abode on her shows including ITVBe’s Olivia Meets Her Match. The three-storey mansion is kitted out with walk-in wardrobes, hotel-style bathrooms and even a pool in the sprawling back garden.

She said in 2020: "Brad and I have finally bought our first home together and I feel like it's the start of the rest of our lives in a grown up and new way."

Olivia found fame on the third series of Love Island, during which she finished in third-place with ex Chris Hughes. She went on to appear in other reality shows including The Only Way Is Essex and The Real Housewives of Cheshire, as well as picking up gigs on Loose Women and Celebs Go Dating.

The TV star began presenting documentaries on ITV in 2022, with Olivia focusing on topics such as online trolls in Olivia Attwood vs The Trolls and the beauty industry in Olivia Attwood: The Price Of Perfection.