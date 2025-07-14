A couple who got engaged on a popular reality TV show have split up.

Fans have been speculating for weeks that The Ultimatum couple Mariah Zernik and Caleb Lefterys are no longer together.

It was mid-June when fans of the hit Netflix dating show first noticed signs that fan favourite couple Mariah and Caleb could have broken-up and may not be planning their wedding anymore, which they had previously said would happen in summer 2026.

The pair entered the show, which asks couples to break up and date other people to help them decide if they should be together and get engaged or not, in season three. At the time, 24-year-old Mariah wanted to progress her relationship with 29-year-old Caleb, but he worried they were too young.

He formed a connection with his trial wife Aria, which concerned Mariah, but he got down on one knee and popped the question during the season three finale, which was filmed in summer 2024. During the reunion show, which was recorded a few weeks later, the couple revealed they were still engaged.

But, earlier this year fans noticed they had not posted about each other for a while on social media - and then discovered they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Mariah Zernik and Caleb Lefterys got engaged on Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On - but now they have split up. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Mariah then replied a number of comments from fans on her most recent posts which seemingly confirmed her relationship has come to an end. When one person said: “If I’m being honest, I think this is best. I was so sad you accepted that engagement. You deserve an excited, mature love. May everything you deserve come to you” she replied: “Thank you” with a love heart.

But, confusingly, in an episode of The Slay podcast, published on Saturday June 14, Mariah confirmed herself and Caleb were still planning to say ‘I do’ next year. She said: “We don't have a wedding date but we're aiming for a destination wedding . . . we haven't disclosed where . . . but summer of 2026 is what we’re hoping for.”

Caleb remained quiet for a while, but then started making cryptic comments on his own on his social media page. Sharing a video of himself swimming in the wild to his Instagram page on Tuesday July 8, Caleb wrote: “I chose peace, not because it was easy, but because I needed it more than closure. It feels good to be home.”

A fan commented and said: “And sometimes the cycle comes masked “closure” because you end up talking in circles. Better to step away for sanity and peace than to get “clarity”. The reality star responded: “Exactly. I realized I’ll never get the answers I deserve.”

Over the weekend, Caleb returned to his platform where he finally confirmed that he and Mariah have broken-up. Sharing a carousel of images, he wrote in the caption: “Plenty to say. Nothing to prove. Here’s a recap of my first week back home.”

In the comments, one fan asked “where’s the fiancée?” He replied with a brutal one word answer: “Who?” That seems to be definitive confirmation that the pair are no longer together.

Over on her page, Mariah has stayed quiet in recent days. But, she is launching her own podcast later this year, which is called Healing Is Hard, so she may talk directly about what has happened between the former lovers then. For now check out what’s happening with all the other The Ultimatum couples.