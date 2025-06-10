The official and exact launch date for Love is Blind series 2 has been announced by Netflix.

It’s the news that dating show fans have all been waiting for - the official launch date of the second series of Love is Blind UK has been announced.

Owing to the fact that Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance, we knew that casting was taking place for the second UK series of the hit Netflix dating show last summer, even before the frst series actually hit our screens.

In similarity, it was officially revealed last month that the casting team are currently looking for single men and women to take part in series 3. I did also predict that a third series was happening earlier this year . . . And then hosts Emma and Matt Willis confirmed roughly when we can expect to see series 2 air.

As series 1 aired in August, I have long since been predicting that series 2 will air in the same month this year. The Willis’ confirmed that it is coming this summer - and now Netflix has just proved what I always though to be correct - it’ll be landing in August, to be exact.

“Calling all Love is Blind UK fans, season two is dropping this summer,” Emma said in a video uploaded to the official Netflix page back in June. “Yes, I’m so excited. I can’t wait for you all to watch it,” Matt chimed in. Emma added: “It’s been a long, long wait.”

Now, Netflix has finally stopped us all from guessing and has told us the precise date the eagerly anticipated series will land - and they’ve also treated us to a teaster trailer. Keep reading for everything we know about LIB UK series 2 and 3.

When will Love is Blind UK series 2 air?

Netflix has finally revealed that the highly anticipated second season of LIB UK will air on Wednesday August 13. Put the date in your diaries now. Below you can watch the teaser trailer the streamer released to confirm the news:

Emma Willis and husband Matt Willis will be back to host Love is Blind series 2. (Photo: Tom Dymond/Netflix/PA Wire) | Tom Dymond/Netflix/PA Wire

When will Love is Blind UK series 3 air?

Of course Netflix hasn’t revealed when we can expect to see series 3 of LIB on our screens either. But, judging by pattern that Netflix appears to be creating, I think it will be August 2026 that we see it.

We know that Love Is Blind is filmed in advance - around a year ahead of when the show then airs on Netflix. That means that series 3 is likely to be filmed this summer, possibly even as series 2 is airing.

Who is in the Love is Blind UK series 2 cast?

The details of the LIB series 2 cast still hasn’t been announced by Netflix, but as the show begins in approximately for weeks I’m expecting that we’ll be introduced to this year’s singles any day now. I’ll bring you all the details once I have them.

Who is in the Love is Blind UK series 3 cast?

Series 3 of LIB UK is still being cast and likely won’t be revealed until next year.

Can you apply to be on Love is Blind UK series 3?

Yes, if you are single and looking for love, you can apply to be on Love is Blind UK series 3. The Love Is Blind application form is live and the closing date is Friday August 15. A statement reads, however: “We reserve the right to extend or close the application process at any time in our sole discretion for any reason and without notice.” So, if you’d like to have a chance to find the one in the famous pods I suggest applying sooner rather than later.

While we wait for the UK pods to re-open, you can watch Love Is Blind UK series 1 on Netflix now.