As fans excitedly await the release of Love is Blind UK series 2, a big announcement has been made about series 3.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three months to the day that I predicted that series 3 of Love is Blind UK had been comissioned, thanks to a clue I noticed on the casting application, it has been confirmed.

A source told The Sun: "Everyone at Netflix was thrilled when the UK took to Love Is Blind as passionately as its global counterparts. The second series will air this summer but Netflix has begun work on series three as it’s such a no-brainer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s certainly news that will thrill the many millions of loyal LIB fans - including myself. . . Well, I’m sure it’s millions, considering that the hugely successful LIB franchise includes editions of the show all from all over the world, including United States, Germany, Argentina, Brazil and Sweden.

So, here’s all the key details you need about both the upcoming series 2 and series 3.

When will Love is Blind UK series 2 air?

Netflix haven’t given an official release date for the highly anticipated second season of LIB UK yet. Series 1 aired on Wednesday August 7 last year, however, so if the pattern is followed this year I predict that series 2 will land on Wednesday August 6. . . which coincidentally is also two months from today.

Renee Poche who took part in season five of Netflix dating show Love Is Blind US claims to have only been paid just $8,000 (around £6,000) for her time - which included working up to 20 hours per day and seven days a week. Participants also have to pay for certain elements on their wedding days themselves. Colleen Reed, who married Matt Bolton in the series three finale, admitted spending an estimated $4,000 (around £3,000) on hair, makeup and clothes whilst on the show. None of the participants of the UK version have said how much they were paid, or how much they had to pay out of their own money, but perhaps it's worth it for a chance at true love. | Netflix

When will Love is Blind UK series 3 air?

Of course Netflix hasn’t revealed when we can expect to see series 3 of LIB on our screens either. But, judging by pattern that Netflix appears to be creating, I think it will be August 2026 that we see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know that Love Is Blind is filmed in advance - around a year ahead of when the show then airs on Netflix. That means that series 3 is likely to be filmed this summer, possibly even as series 2 is airing.

Who is in the Love is Blind UK series 2 cast?

The details of the LIB series 2 cast still hasn’t been announced by Netflix, but I hope we’ll be introduced to the new group of singles in the next month or so. I’ll bring you all the details once I have them.

Who is in the Love is Blind UK series 3 cast?

Series 3 of LIB UK is still being cast and likely won’t be revealed until next year.

Can you apply to be on Love is Blind UK series 3?

Yes, if you are single and looking for love, you can apply to be on Love is Blind UK series 3. The Love Is Blind application form is live and the closing date is Friday August 15. A statement reads, however: “We reserve the right to extend or close the application process at any time in our sole discretion for any reason and without notice.” So, if you’d like to have a chance to find the one in the famous pods I suggest applying sooner rather than later.

While we wait for the UK pods to re-open, you can watch Love Is Blind UK series 1 on Netflix now.