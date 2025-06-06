A Love is Blind star, who did not get married on the hit Netflix dating show after his fiancée broke of their engagement and dated a co-star instead, has spoken out about his mental health struggles.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall Glaze, who shot to fame when he took part on season 4 of the show in 2023, appeared on Wednesday's episode of What's the Reality? podcast, where he candidly revealed his battle with ‘dark thoughts’.

The 29-year-old told podcast host, and fellow Love is Blind alum Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith, that last year was “just very tough for me mentally”. “I was going to take my own life,” he heartbreaking admitted. He went on: “It just got to a point where, like. . . I had always been morbidly curious but never thought about how to do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also recalled a low point where he felt “crazy depressed”: “I feel like nothing is going right — that’s what my internal monologue is telling me. Those voices. . . that darkness just got a little bit louder, got a little bit darker and I felt, like, I was in this box and it just felt, like, walls were just getting closer and closer, and nothing could lift me out of that.”

He went on to say he spoke to his mum and it highlighted to him just how bad he was feeling. “I was OK with that being the last time I talked to her,” he said. “I was like ‘okay, all right, you know, this is bad.’ . . . So, I was going to do what I felt like I had to do — but I couldn’t.' Marshall explained that he left his apartment in Seattle to go for a walk in the rain, and by the end of it decided “I want to live”.

The reality star then explained that he wanted to share his story because it “helps [him] heal” and added: “I hope that someone out there can resonate with that and choose life.” Marshall has experienced two public engagements and then break-ups in the past two years.

Love is Blind star Marshall Glaze has opened up about his mental health struggles. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Netflix

On Love is Blind, he met and fell in love with Jackie Bonds. But, she broke off their engagement when she realised she was more interested in co-star Josh Demas, whom she had also connected with in the pods but had rejected in favour of Marshall. Jackie actually made history to be the first contestant on the show who has ditched her wedding dress fitting. She did so to go on a date with Josh, who she began dating before the season had ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once he left the show, Marshall began dating nurse practitioner and nurse midwife Chay Barnes. They announced their engagement in December 2023 as Marshall proposed days before Christmas, but they split up in September 2024. "Ultimately, we came to the realisation that we are in two different places in life right now," Marshall told People at the time.

Through his mental health journey, Marshall said he has found strength in speaking up about his feelings. “It almost sounds silly, if I say what I was dealing with out loud. I’m like ‘Bro, what? You good?’ But, it’s just that internal monologue that drives you deeper down that hole. That’s why I feel it helps me [to] talk about it. Opening up about all things [like] suicide, depression helps me realise that, all right, maybe I was tripping up a little bit,” he explained. He added that knowing he's “not alone” is helpful.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.