We’ll be joining the Pod Squad including Paul and Micah, Brett and Tiffany, Kwame and Chelsea, and Zach and Bliss one year on from their journey to the altar

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 has officially dropped on Netflix, with fans finally being able to catch up on their favourite couples.

Season 4 was the most dramatic yet, from series villain Irina Solomonova’s actions in the pods and in Mexico to Jackie Bonds making history as the first bride to ditch her bridal fitting. Viewers will be able to get an exciting update on their love stories, including who is together and whether Marshall Glaze has been able to get closure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that’s not all, Love is Blind season 5 will be coming out this September, so fans will meet a new group of 30 hopeful singletons putting their faith in the pods to fall in love, sight unseen. Love is Blind UK is also expected to drop sometime in 2024, with hosts confirmed as Matt and Emma Willis.

So, what happens in Love is Blind: After the Altar and what couples from Love is Blind season 4 are still together? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Love is Blind: After the Altar?

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 is available to watch on Netflix now.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi, Chelsea Griffin, Kwame Appiah in Love is Blind: After the Altar (Photo: Netflix)

What is it about?

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 will pick up with the Pod Squad a year after the couples said “I do” and “I don’t”. We will learn how married life is treating fan favourites Brett and Tiffany, Kwame and Chelsea, and Zach and Bliss and also catch up with Paul and Michah, Marshall and Jackie and Josh. Series villain Irina will also make an appearance at the cast party, with Netflix sharing a clip of her apologising to Amber, who swiftly shuts her down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irina says to Amber: “I wanted you to know, from the bottom of my heart, in person, I’m very sorry. I don’t say it as an excuse, but I didn’t realise you were crying at all. Where I was standing, I couldn’t see you. Obviously something was happening emotional

Amber replies: “Both of you knew exactly who I came out of that date with. Come on.” Shutting the conversation down by telling Irina: “Be better, that’s all.”

You can watch a clip of the interaction below.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer on 22 August which follows the cast one year on from their marriages. In the trailer we see the loved-up couples who are toasting to their anniversary and the singles reflecting on what went wrong and how they can get closure. Paul and Micah, and Jackie and Marshall feature heavily, with Michah revealing she still may have “lingering” feelings for Paul.

You can watch the Love is Blind: After the Altar trailer below.

How many episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar?

Advertisement

Advertisement

All three episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 are available to watch on Netflix. Each episode is 40-minutes long and is packed full of drama as members of the “pod squad” attempt to get answers and closure after being dumped at the altar.

What couples are still together from Love is Blind season 4?

Love is Blind season 4 was one of the most dramatic yet, with one bride making history by ditching her own bridal fitting. Only five couples made it to the engagement stage, with just three saying “I do” at the altar.

ove is Blind. (L to R) Bliss Poureetezadi, Zack Goytowski, Marshall Glaze, Paul Peden, Micah Lussier, Kwame Appiah, Kacia Clark, Chelsea Griffin, Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown (Photo: Netflix)

So, what couples are still together from Love is Blind season 4?

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

Despite Kwame’s reservations about moving from Portland to Seattle, the couple said “I do” and are still married.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple that everyone was rooting for from the start are still together - despite Tiffany accidently nodding off whilst Brett bared his soul. Their love story kept us going during season 4 and it seems they are as loved up as ever.

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski

Zack initially proposed to season villan Irina, however he has since found love with Bliss after returning from Mexico. The couple overcome their obstacles to get married in the Love is Blind season 4 finale and are still an item.

Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas