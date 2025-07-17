As Sara Carton and Joey Leveille finally confirm their relationship after months of denial, we take a look at the other couples have gone on to date one of their co-stars after their show engagement failed.

In the last five years, since Love is Blind was launched, hopeful singles from across the US, UK, Germany, Brazil, Sweden and more have signed up to try and find love sight unseen.

The daring dating experiment asks single men and women to date in pods where they can’t see each other, only hear each other’s voices to talk. If they form a connection, they’ll get engaged and only then will they meet in person for the first time. Then then move in together in the real world and have a few weeks to decide whether they want to commit to a lifetime together on their wedding day - and if they say ‘I do’ their marriages are legally binding.

It works out for some. In fact, there are 13 couples from the various seasons of Love is Blind US and UK are still together - but it doesn’t work out for everyone. There are, however, some would be brides and grooms who do find the one they were looking for on the show - just not in the way they were expecting to find it.

Below we take a look at the other Love is Blind participants who started a relationship in the real world with someone other than their TV fiancée or fiancé. For some, that worked out and led them to their one for others it didn’t . . .

Sara and Joey

Sara and Joey confirmed earlier this week that they are officially in a committed relationship after months of denying there was anything between them.

Sara posted two photos of her and Joey to her Instagram page; one of them embracing each other and grinning at the camera and another of them kissing. “Happy, my newest life chapter title,” she captioned the post.

The pair met on season 8 of the hit Netflix dating show and were actually involved in a love square with the people they would each go on to get engaged to; Ben Mezzenga and Monica Danús respectively.

Natalie and Shayne

Natalie and Shayne on their Love is Blind wedding day. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Shane and Natalie's relationship was complicated from the start in season two as he was stuck in a love triange with her and Shaina Hurley. This led to Shayne mistaking Natalie for Shania in the pods, forcing him to admit he had been hoping to speak to Shania.

Despite this, they made it to their wedding day. The pair then got in to an explosive off-camera fight the night before their nuptials, during which she claimed he told her that he "hated" her and she was the "worst thing" that had happened to him.

Just a few hours later, Shayne actually said 'I do' at the altar, but Natalie said 'I do not', telling him they had "really big issues" to work through. This led to another huge argument between the pair. Natalie then told the cameras that she would have said 'yes' if it wasn't for the row they had the night before. She also later said that she had warned Shayne she would say 'no'. They dated for several months after their failed wedding day, but they ultimately broke up.

In an interview with People, Natalie said: “A week after our wedding, we started dating again. Maybe it’s not dating—we continued our engagement again. We were together for several months.” But, she admitted she wasn’t able to move past their pre-wedding fight.

Their wedding is one of the 9 of the most shocking Love Is Blind weddings in the show’s history, as listed by NationalWorld.

Paul and Wendi

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden were the only couple in the season four finale who made it to the altar but didn't get married. They both had some reservations ahead of their big day, but things looked promising. Micah was asked first if she would take Paul to be her husband, but she requested he answered first. Paul said he didn't think they should get married, leaving Micah to walk back down the aisle alone in tears.

Micah's best friend was then heard laughing and saying that was how she wanted it to go. Micah later said she asked Paul to go first because she needed reassurance from him and if he'd have said 'yes' then she would too. To make matters worse, in his piece to camera after the wedding Paul said the reason he said 'no' was because he struggled to see Micah as a mum. This is also one of the 9 of the most shocking Love Is Blind weddings in the show’s history,

After their almost marriage, Paul told E! News that he dated co-star Wendi, who wasn’t including in the final edit of the show. He told the publication: “There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer. I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her.”

He explained that the pair “went on dates together” but ultimately their relationship didn’t work out as they were too similar. He added: “It’s almost too much. I like myself, but I don’t know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar.”

Marshall and Kacia

Marshall Glaze and Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds got engaged during season four, and though things seemed to be looking promising at first, their relationship quickly began to go south when they moved in together.

They had many arguments, mainly about how they each displayed emotions differently. Jackie felt her then-fiancé was too emotional, while he felt she needed to open up and express her feelings more. But, still they continued with their relationship and they were due to go for their wedding dress and wedding suit fittings with the other couples.

Before the fitting day, however, Jackie met her other pod connection Josh Demas at a cast party and it was obvious the pair were attracted to each other. So much so that Jackie decided not to go to her wedding dress fitting in favour of going on a date with Josh - thereby ending her engagement to Glaze is shocking fashion. It was one of the show’s 19 most memorable Love Is Blind US moments, as decided by NationalWorld.

After Jackie broke off their engagement, Marshall started dating co-star Kacia - another unseen woman from the pods. He later revealed that he and Kacia had connected briefly in the pods, and then decided to meet up after his journey on the show was over. But, they only went on one date.

He explained why: “I actually reached out to Kacia, and we tried. But I wanted to just distance myself from all of that — from that experience. It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia.”

Lauren and Scott

Lauren O’Brien got engaged to Dave Bettenburg in season eight, but the pair split before their wedding day. When they returned to the real world and were given their phones back their relationship faced a huge test when Dave received messages from his friends informining him that Lauren had a boyfriend while being on the experiment. Dave also realised this was a man he vaguely knew from the gym.

She explained that this was not true, they had only hooked up a few times in the months leading up to the experiment. Dave didn’t know what to believe, and refused to introduce Lauren to his friends and family. The situation drove a wedge between them and they broke up. At the reunion, Dave admitted he had since found out Lauren had been telling the truth and the man had been lying. He expressed a desire to date her, but she shot him down - telling him she was “lightyears” ahead of him in terms of emotional maturity.

Six months after they called it quits, however, Lauren started dating co-star Scott Sanderson - another cast member who didn’t receive any air time in the final edit. She revealed their connection during the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, saying: “He had reached out. He was someone that I had connected with in the pods.”

She continued: “We explored it a little bit on our own first and then decided to bring it to [Dave]. It wasn’t the most fun thing to deal with in terms of, because he and Dave are friends. In the end, things didn’t work out - possibly because him being friends with her ex was a bit too weird - but she said the pair are still “very good friends.”

Catherine and Jake

Catherine Richards and Jake Singleton-Hill met on Love is Blind UK series 1, but they didn’t get engaged. Instead, Catherine almost married someone else. She became engaged to Freddie Powell after meeting in the pods, but when it came to their wedding day he said ‘I do not’, leaving her heartbroken.

Jake, meanwhile, left the pods alone and his journey - including his dates with Catherine weren’t included in the final edit of the show. He was only seen briefly in some of the footage of the men’s living area.

However, the pair reconnected after filming for the show ended and have now been in a relationship for around two years.

AD and Ollie

Okay, so these two didn’t technically meet on Love is Blind, but they both took part in separate seasons and ultimately met and fell in love because of their participation in the show so it still counts.

The pair both appeared on separate seasons of the hit Netflix dating show - Amber on season 6 of LIB US and Ollie on series 1 of LIVB UK - but met on another one of the streamer’s dating shows - Perfect Match. They each got engaged on the show - Amber to Clay Gravesande and Ollie to Demi Brown - but their respective relationships ended on their wedding days.

*Watch all versions of Love is Blind on Netflix now.