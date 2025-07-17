Love is Blind star Ben Mezzenga has had his say on what he thinks of his ex-fiancée Sara Carton’s new relationship with co-star and Joey Leveille.

Sara and Joey confirmed earlier this week that they are officially in a committed relationship after months of denying there was anything between them.

Sara posted two photos of her and Joey to her Instagram page; one of them embracing each other and grinning at the camera and another of them kissing. “Happy, my newest life chapter title,” she captioned the post.

The pair met on season 8 of the hit Netflix dating show and were actually involved in a love square with the people they would each go on to get engaged to; Ben and Monica Danús respectively. They then both said ‘I do not’ on their respective wedding days, however. It was shortly after viewers watched their almost weddings on screen in March this year that rumours began that Sara and Joey were actually romantically linked. This is because the show is actually filmed at least a year in advance, so a lot had happened between filming and airing for the cast.

It was then that they appeared as guests on the Dear Shandy podcast. When asked by podcast hosts, former The Bachelor contestant Sharleen Joynt and her husband, Andy Levine, if they were together or not, Sara said: “It’s a loaded question. . . a lot of people think of dating in different terms. To keep it clear: Dating officially, like boyfriend girlfriend, we’re not. Dating in the sense of exploring our relationship and getting to know one another, yes we are.”

Monica and Ben also teased that they were in a relationship earlier this year, but they did later confirm that they are just friends. Now, Ben has given his opinion on his ex’s new love - and some have called his response “petty”.

Taking to his own Instagram page, Ben posted a video of himself lip syncing to a Taylor Swift song - I Forgot That You Existed. In the video, Ben appeared to be singing along to the words “I forgot that you existed. And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't. And it was so nice.” He captioned the video: “They say there’s a Taylor Swift song for every situation… #loveisblind #netflix #swiftie.”

Fans were divided in their opinions to Ben’s rather shady response. “So petty. Take the higher road dude,” one person said. Another fan disagreed and said: “No shade, but she so absolutely was not the girl for you. Your wife is out there, Ben! Keep the faith.” A third person added: “Hahahaha better than 10000 words.”

Monica was also among those who commented, with her simply posting the eyes emoji and a laughing face emoji. One fan commented: “Waiting for @the.monicadanus to post her own because you two are def the fan faves!” Monica has not commented on the latest romantic development on her page, however.