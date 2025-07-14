Love is Blind stars Sara Carton and Joey Leveille have confirmed they are officially in a committed relationship after months of uncertainy about their romance.

The pair met on season 8 of the hit Netflix dating show and were actually involved in a love square with the people they would each go on to get engaged to. They then both said ‘I do not’ on their respective wedding days, however, and shortly after viewers watched their almost weddings rumours began that they were actually romantically linked.

It was then that they appeared as guests on the Dear Shandy podcast. When asked by podcast hosts, former The Bachelor contestant Sharleen Joynt and her husband, Andy Levine, if they were together or not, Sara said: “It’s a loaded question. . . a lot of people think of dating in different terms. To keep it clear: Dating officially, like boyfriend girlfriend, we’re not. Dating in the sense of exploring our relationship and getting to know one another, yes we are.”

She also said that the two had just started discussing the nature of their relationship, and whether or not it could become romantic, when Monica announced publicly they were together which was “a lot to handle”. Joey added: “We’re exploring with the future of maybe being boyfriend girlfriend.” The former TV bride also confirmed it was Joey who initiated the conversation about their feelings for one another, while Joey said they became closer in the month leading up to LIB airing. The season launched on Valentine’s Day (Friday February 14).

But now, the couple have officially hard launched their relationship. Sara posted two photos of her and Joey to her Instagram; one of them embracing each other and grinning at the camera and another of them kissing. “Happy, my newest life chapter title,” she captioned the post.

Love is Blind's Sara Carton and Joey Leveille have hard launched their official relationship on Instagram. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

Fellow LIB alum flooded the comments with their messages of congratulations. Fellow season eight star Lauren O’Brien joked: “Cute! how’d you guys meet?” Season two’s Shayne Jansen said: “Very neat .” Season four bride Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski commented with a love heart emoji. Micah Lussier, who headed down the aisle in season four, declared the the pair are “cuties”.

Fans also reacted with joy to the news. One person said: “Love this chapter.” Another person said: “So it’s trueee LIB works just not on camera.”

Monica and Sara’s ex-fiancé Ben Mezzenga also teased that they were in a relationship earlier this year, but they did later confirm that they are just friends. Neither of them have commented publicly on the new official union between their ex-partners, but Ben has recently posted a video to show they have been spending time together, and also with season six alum Chelsea Blackwell.

*Love is Blind season 8 is available to watch on Netflix now.