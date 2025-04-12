Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Love is Blind’s Monica Danús has had her say on Ben Mezzenga ‘wife swap’ rumours with a very telling Instagram video . . .

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star, who appeared on season 8 of the hit Netflix dating show, first sparked rumours she was dating her LIB co-star earlier this week by posting a video of the pair enjoying drinks by a hotel pool in Florida.

That wouldn’t be too unusual - apart from the fact that Ben is the ex-fiancé of another LIB contestant, Sara Carton - who also happens to apparently be dating Monica’s LIB ex-fiancé Joey Leveille. . . It’s a very messy Love is Blind love square, that’s for sure!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just to recap, both Monica and Joey and Sara and Ben got engaged during the show. Both of the couples had their wedding day, but when it came to the time to decide if they wanted to legally commit to each other they both said ‘I do not’.

Then, in a shocking turn of events, in the days after the reunion episode aired Monica claimed that Joey and Sara were dating but trying to keep their relationship private. She also revealed that the four of them had been involved in a love square in the pods, but this hadn’t made the final edit of the show.

Appearing on the Love to See it podcast on Friday March 22, Monica said: “Ben was my number one for a while and it was between Ben and Joey towards the end.” She went on to explain that she decided Joey was the better match for her, although she thought Ben was “great”. Then, when she told him of her decision she said he told her that Joey also had a strong connection with Sara.”

Love is Blind’s Monica Danús has had her say on Ben Mezzenga are said to be dating - and so are their respective exes Joey Leveille and Sara Carton. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on Thursday March 21, Joey also confirmed the love square his ex-fiancée spoke of. “She (Sara) was my No 2. I was her No 2. And then vice versa for Ben and Monica. We were all close, but we all actually made our decisions before proposal day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica’s first video showing her on holiday with Ben, which she posted on Wednesday, (April 9), was simply captioned with the eyes emoji and the following hashtags: #loveisblind #netflix #season8 #fortlauderdale #poolside #vacation #florida. It seemed Monica wanted to keep her fans guessing about the nature of her relationship with Ben.

But now, in a follow-up video, she has apparently confirmed it. Alongside a video posted last night, (Friday April 11), which showed her and Ben watching a clip from LIB in which she said she “loved” Ben after meeting him for the first time in real life but her choice was Joey, she wrote in the caption: “hind sight is 20/20.”

Most tellingly, she added the hashtags: #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #season8 #netflix #datenight #wifeswap #miami #florida #dinner #dinneranddrinks.

Many fans seemed to take this as confirmation that the pair are now officially a couple. One said: “Omg!!! Love this for you both”. A second said: H”e’s a goodie! Pursue 100%. Excited for you guys!” alongside a love heart emoji. A third person added: “Omg I’m LIVING for this”. A fourth person declared: “I think we're going to need reunion part 2”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over on his social media page, Ben has shared photos of himself and Monica to his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Sara and Joey have both spoken out on the reports that they are dating. When asked what was going on with Joey on the After Curfew podcast on Wednesday (April 9), and specifically if the pair were in a “situationship, fling or friends” Sara said: “We don’t even know ourselves, but people are just saying secretly dating when we haven’t established that.”

She also acknowledged that there is a “connection” and “interest” between the pair, but later said they were in a “grey area” and had decided to be “just friends” because it’s “not the time” to pursue anything more between them when there’s so much public attention on them.

Joey also told US Weekly: “In February, Sara and I had a conversation, ‘Hey, we have this great friendship and support. Is this some type of potential for us in the future?’ We had a good, healthy conversation. Ultimately, we decided, no, we’re not gonna pursue dating at this time. There’s definitely interest there. I’m not gonna lie about that aspect, but we decided — and still have decided — we’re not pursuing dating in this capacity at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, later in the same interview, he called Sara and “incredible person” and seemed to give a conflicting view on the state of their relationship. He then said: “It’s just confusing to Sara and I because we haven’t even come to a conclusion of whether we’re at the capacity to date, but Monica has.”

*Love is Blind season 8 is available to watch on Netflix now.