Matt and Emma Willis have been teasing the second series of Love is Blind UK - but apparently they will not return as hosts.

It’s only been a matter of days since Netflix announced the official launch date for series two of Love is Blind UK - and it’s just a matter of days away.

But, it seems there will be one big change from the first series as hosts Emma and Matt Willis are reportedly not returning - to the spin-off podcast series.

“Matt and Emma loved doing it but they’re so so busy - they couldn’t make their schedules work. Sarel is huge on TikTok and will be really popular with listeners,” a source told The Sun.

This will come as a shock to viewers who also saw the Willis’, who have been married since 2008, promote the return of the hit Netflix dating show on the offiicial Love is Blind Instagram page just last month.

“Calling all Love is Blind UK fans, season two is dropping this summer,” Emma said in a video on the page just a few weeks ago. “Yes, I’m so excited. I can’t wait for you all to watch it,” Matt chimed in. Emma added: “It’s been a long, long wait.”

Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind UK will return on August 13 - but Matt and Emma Willis may be missing from the show. | Courtesy of Netflix

A new teaser trailer was also recently released by the streaming service, which will have 10 episodes and will air on Wednesday August 13. The trailer kept the contestants' faces hidden and also didn’t include any footage of the presenters.

A new host has already been lined up, however for the podcast - viral TikTok sensation, Sarel. The social media star is a podcaster, content creator, actor and comedian who rose to fame on TikTok - and now has more than one million followers on the social media site, as well as more than 120,000 followers on Instagram.

Her Love Island de-briefs have garnered over 3 million views alone, but she’s also known for topical commentary on everything from celeb culture to politics. She also co-hosts the critically acclaimed Closest Confessions podcast with Candice Brathwaite.

But, as Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance, we know that Matt and Emma will have recorded the actual series last summer. But, it seems the podcast is usually recorded as the show airs, which is likely why the Willis’ have decided they can’t take part this year.

It remains to be seen in they will return to their podcast hosting duties for series three - which we already know will air next year and is casting now.

*You can watch series one of Love is Blind UK on Netflix now, and series two is airing on Wednesday August 13.