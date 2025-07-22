A former reality star has been accused of attacking a fellow shopper at a self-checkout using a sock filled with rocks - so she could steal her phone and designer handbag.

Diamond Tankard, who is the granddaughter of NBA athlete-turned-gospel jazz musician Ben Tankard, rose to fame in 2013 when appeared in Bravo TV’sThicker Than Water.

The show followed Ben, his wife Jewel, their children and extended family as they went about their daily life. The couple, who married in 2000, have five children; Brooklyn Tankard, Cyrene Tankard, Britney Tankard, Marcus Tankard and Benji Tankard.

Diamond, who was 10 at the time the show was filmed, is Brooklyn’s daughter and was described as the entertainer of the family.

The now 21 year-old of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and property theft using a deadly weapon.

Police officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a call at the Walmart Supercentre on 3035 Hamilton Church Road, in Antioch, Tennessee, on Friday (July 18). When they attended, they found a woman with a laceration above her left eye.

The victim told investigators that she was using the self-checkout when Tankard allegedly grabbed her from behind and pulled her hair. Tankard then used a sock filled with rocks to strike her in the face, the victim’s grandmother claimed when she spoke to local TV station WSMV 4 Nashville.

The suspect is also accused of stealing the victim’s $1,500 iPhone 14 along with a $900 Louis Vuitton handbag. Walmart had provided authorities security footage of the incident, WSMV reports.

Tankard was bailed out of jail on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.